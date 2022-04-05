University of Utah to raise season ticket prices for 2022 football season

Following one of the most historic seasons in the history of the program, the University of Utah is set to raise season ticket prices for the 2022 football season.

"We're continually trying to provide the best student athlete experience that we can and that changes year to year. We thought that it would be prudent for us to do a deep dive on our football ticket pricing which would include everything in the bowl with exception of the Ken Garff Red Zone. So we did that and thats how we came to the current pricing that we'll roll out for the 2022 football season," Deputy Athletics Director for External Operations Scott Kull explained.

As it currently stands, Utah's season ticket prices are roughly 24% below the rest of the Pac-12. With the new pricing for 2022, season tickets will see an 11% increase or an average of $14.16 per game.

"Our fans are the best in the country," Kull said. "They want our football program to be successful so I think it will be seen as a positive."

A general comprehensive letter will be sent out to season ticket holders, breaking down all the details of the increase and providing an opportunity to purchase. There will be 15 different pricing options, up from 11 previously, with a base price of $350.

For more information, individuals can visit www.UtahTickets.com or fans can call or text 801-581-8849.

