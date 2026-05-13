Updated look at Utah football's 2027 recruiting class following 3-star recruit's commitment

The coming weeks and months will likely play a pivotal role in shaping the Utah football program's 2027 recruiting class.

With several high-priority recruits, including blue-chippers Blake Wong and Jake Hildebrand, set to visit the Salt Lake City campus soon, Morgan Scalley and his staff will have ample opportunities to lay more groundwork with their top recruiting targets as the summer progressess.

Ahead of what's shaping up to be an important recruiting stretch for the Utes, Scalley and company landed a commitment from one of the top in-state prospects: Jonah Mailei, a three-star running back from nearby Skyline High School in Salt Lake City. Mailei announced his pledge via social media on Tuesday.

In wake of Mailei's decision to stay close to home for his collegiate career, let's take a look at the current state of Utah's 2027 recruiting class and where it ranks nationally on 247Sports.

Utah's 2027 Recruiting Class

Kingston Parks | Wide Receiver

6-foot-3, 180 pound wide receiver from Aledo High School (Texas)

Ranked by 247Sports as a three-star prospect, the No. 175 recruit at his position and the No. 174 player from the state of Texas

Verbally committed to the Utes on Nov. 20 over offers from Arizona, North Texas, Middle Tennessee and Sacramento State

Younger brother of former Utah wide receiver Money Parks

Jack Henderson | Edge Rusher

6-foot-3, 230 pound edge rusher from Bishop Kelly High School (Idaho)

Ranked by 247Sports as a three-star recruit, the No. 86 prospect at his position and the No. 1 player from the state of Idaho

Verbally committed to the Utes on April 7 over notable offers from Washington State, Fresno State, New Mexico and San Diego State

Has an official visit to Utah lined up for June 5-7

Tiki Teeples | Defensive Lineman

6-foot-4, 265 pound defensive lineman from Canyon View High School (Arizona)

Ranked by 247Sports as a three-star recruit, the No. 125 prospect at his position and the No. 25 player from the state of Arizona

Verbally committed to the Utes on April 22 over notable offers from Kansas, Iowa State, Texas Tech and West Virginia

Has an official visit to Utah set for June 5-7

Jonah Mailei | Running Back

6-foot-1, 205 pound running back from Skyline High School (Utah)

Ranked by 247Sports as a three-star prospect, the No. 97 prospect at his position and the No. 14 player from the state of Utah

Verbally committed to the Utes on May 12 over notable offers from Boise State and Oregon State

Son of former Super Bowl champion running back Marcus Mailei

Where does Utah's 2027 Recruiting Class Rank Nationally?

Following Mailei's commitment, Utah's 2027 recruiting class checked in at No. 60 in the country on 247Sports. It previously ranked No. 69 nationally.

Utah's four-man class was also tabbed at No. 11 in the Big 12 by the recruiting service.