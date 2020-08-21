Utah adds commitment from San Diego transfer Dalton Kincaid

It may be the month of August, and the COVID-19 pandemic may be seriously hindering recruiting for most of the college football programs throughout the country. But for the University of Utah, head coach Kyle Whittingham and co. are off to a stellar start in recruiting compared to where they usually are this time of year.

Headlining Utah's 2021 recruiting class is quarterback Peter Costelli, one of the top-ranked passers in the country according SI All American's John Garcia.

Joining Costelli is one of the premier running backs in the country in soon-to-be four-star running back Ricky Parks out of Gaither High School in Tampa, Florida. The Utes the secured their first wide receiver commit of the 2021 class when Deamikkio Nathan, the playmaker out of South Grand Prairie High School in Grand Prairie, Texas, announced his commitment to the Utes on July 1.

All three players have been named SI All-American nominees.

The Utes have now added to their offensive arsenal in the 2021 class with the commitment of University of San Diego transfer tight end Dalton Kincaid, as announced by his Twitter account Thursday.

Kincaid is a huge addition for the Utes considering what he brings to the offensive attack.

Listed at 6-foot-5, 240-pounds, Kincaid amassed 68 receptions for 1,209 yards and 19 touchdowns during his two years at San Diego. He brings size, athleticism and versatility to the tight end group, especially when paired with Brant Kuithe, one of the top tight ends in the nation.

Kincaid should be eligible immediately for the Utes considering San Diego does NOT give out athletic scholarships. That means that he'll be available for Utah if the spring season does happen, and will not lose a year of eligibility as well — which means he will still have two seasons to suit up for the Utes.

The future is extremely bright for Kincaid, especially considering he's only played three years of football (two in college, one in high school). He was considered the best FCS tight end transfer on the market, and one that NFL scouts have already begun recognizing as a potential player on Sunday.

