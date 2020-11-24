Utah Adds First Commitment Of 2022 Class With QB JP Zamora

Utah is on the board when it comes to the 2022 recruiting class.

The Utes added three-star quarterback JP Zamora out of Chiawana High School in Pasco, WA for its first commit of the 2022 recruiting class.

Only being able to contact recruits of the 2022 class a few months ago, Utah wasted no time in getting a quarterback of the class. Zamora is rated as the No. 15 prospect in the state of Washington and No. 30 pro-style quarterback in the nation.

According to reports, Zamora had a great showing at the National Preps Collegiate Showcase in Eugene, Oregon a month ago when he took MVP honors. That showing is sure to jump start his upcoming football season — the state of Washington has postponed high school football until the spring of 2021.

Utah was the first Power 5 program to offer Zamora a scholarship, extending him the offer in July. From that point on, his recruitment was Utah's to lose as Fred Whittingham and co. did a phenomenal job.

"I picked Utah because I felt like I’ve known the coaches my whole life already," Zamora told 247sports. "They showed the most interest and made sure everyday that I was a priority. After they offered, I just looked super far into it and as a family we came to a conclusion."

At 6-foot-4, 185 pounds, Zamora possesses a college-ready frame already and is sure to put on a little more weight to make him more durable. He's a solid athlete who can get outside of the pocket and make throws. Two more years of high school football, as well as the following camps next summer, and it would be no surprise to see Zamora jump up recruiting boards.

