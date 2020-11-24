SI.com
AllUtes
HomeOther SportsBasketballFootball
Search

Utah Adds First Commitment Of 2022 Class With QB JP Zamora

Ryan Kostecka

Utah is on the board when it comes to the 2022 recruiting class.

The Utes added three-star quarterback JP Zamora out of Chiawana High School in Pasco, WA for its first commit of the 2022 recruiting class.

Only being able to contact recruits of the 2022 class a few months ago, Utah wasted no time in getting a quarterback of the class. Zamora is rated as the No. 15 prospect in the state of Washington and No. 30 pro-style quarterback in the nation.

According to reports, Zamora had a great showing at the National Preps Collegiate Showcase in Eugene, Oregon a month ago when he took MVP honors. That showing is sure to jump start his upcoming football season — the state of Washington has postponed high school football until the spring of 2021.

Utah was the first Power 5 program to offer Zamora a scholarship, extending him the offer in July. From that point on, his recruitment was Utah's to lose as Fred Whittingham and co. did a phenomenal job. 

"I picked Utah because I felt like I’ve known the coaches my whole life already," Zamora told 247sports. "They showed the most interest and made sure everyday that I was a priority. After they offered, I just looked super far into it and as a family we came to a conclusion."

At 6-foot-4, 185 pounds, Zamora possesses a college-ready frame already and is sure to put on a little more weight to make him more durable. He's a solid athlete who can get outside of the pocket and make throws. Two more years of high school football, as well as the following camps next summer, and it would be no surprise to see Zamora jump up recruiting boards.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jake Bentley 'The Guy' Moving Forward For Utah Football

With Cameron Rising out for the season with an injury, Utah quarterback Jake Bentley saw action early against USC. Moving forward, he will be 'the guy' now according to head coach Kyle Whittingham

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Football To Kickoff With Arizona State On Sunday

The Utes have a schedule change for its next opponent as the Pac-12 conference announced that the Utah-Arizona State game will kickoff on Sunday, Nov. 29. Game time and broadcast is TBD

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Head Coach Larry Krystkowiak And Multiple Players Test Positive For COVID-19

After news broke on Monday that Utah was canceling its season opener against New Orleans on Friday, head coach Larry Krystkowiak confirmed that he and multiple players have tested positive for COVID-19

Ryan Kostecka

Utah MBB Cancels Season Opener; Will Begin on Dec. 3 vs. Washington

Utah men's basketball has canceled Friday's season opener against the University of New Orleans due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the program. The Utes will begin their season on Dec. 3 against Washington

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Left With More Questions Than Answers Following Disappointing Loss

Following an underwhelming performance in its 33-17 season-opening loss to No. 19 USC late Saturday night, Utah left Rice-Eccles Stadium with more questions than answers — and that's not ideal

Ryan Kostecka

What's Next For Utah And Saturday's Showdown With Arizona State?

As of Sunday morning, Utah is set to face off with Arizona State down in Tempe, Arizona this Saturday. But the Sun Devils COVID-19 outbreak has put that game in jeopardy — So what could be next?

Ryan Kostecka

Watch Utah Postgame Interviews Following Loss To USC

Following Utah's 33-17 season-opening loss to visiting USC on Saturday, quarterback Jake Bentley, linebackers Devin Lloyd and Nephi Sewell and head coach Kyle Whittingham all spoke postgame

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Loses Season Opener 33-17 To USC In Dismal Performance

Despite an exciting first half, Utah's offense failed to live up to expectations as five turnovers proved to be to much too overcome in the Utes' season-opening loss to USC late Saturday night

Ryan Kostecka

Utah vs. USC Livestream — Utes Begin 2020 Season

Utah is set to open its 2020 college football season with a massive Pac-12 south showdown against No. 20 USC. The teams have split the previous six meetings, combining to win four of the past five division titles

Ryan Kostecka

Week 3 Pac-12 Predictions: Do Oregon And USC Stay Perfect?

Nearing the halfway point of the season, a lot of the pecking order still needs to be figured out in the Pac-12. Can Oregon stay perfect against undermanned UCLA and does Utah take down USC?

Ryan Kostecka