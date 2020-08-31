Utah athletic department helping its athletes make a difference by voting

Regardless of what side of the political spectrum anybody may find themselves on, everyone can agree that everyone deserves to have a voice and make a difference. And the best way to do that is to vote.

That's why the Utah Student-Athlete Development Program is helping the Utah athletes register to vote by setting specific times and places to do so. The program is aiming to make sure that all of the Utes can make their voices heard amidst the political and racial upheaval firing its way through America right now.

The racial injustice that has recently occurred with the senseless deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and now Jacob Blake — especially following the COVID-19 pandemic — has everyone in the nation either out protesting or on the edge of their seats at home taking it all in.



The University of Utah has joined multiple colleges throughout the country in not remaining silent on the subject. Rather, they've expressed their concern and support and have come together as a family to deliver one message; The University of Utah will stand AGAINST any form of racism.

Utah athletic director Mark Harlan has been one of the most outspoken figures from the University, tweeting "SLC is not immune to the hopelessness & fear of the underrepresented communities. As a leader, I need to do more, everyday, to be more aware & act on their behalf. I strongly urge all to protest peacefully & avoid the violence we are seeing. Causing more pain is not the path."

He is not only expressing his support of the peaceful protest and racial injustice in the nation, but reaching out to the athletes as well.

Now taking it one step further than just peaceful protesting, the University is supporting its athletes by encouraging and helping them register to vote to make sure their voices are heard — and the athletes are responding.

According to statement by Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott, the conference will be supporting and of its athletes and their rights to peacefully protest.

“The Pac-12 fully supports our student-athletes’ right to freedom of expression and right to peaceful protest. These rights are in the DNA of our universities, and now more than ever it is important to support our student-athletes as they look for ways to play an active role in fighting for social injustice and against racism.”

It's a great move by the conference and University of Utah to help its athletes register — as well as supporting their rights to peacefully protest and voice their opinions.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka