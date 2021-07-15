Sports Illustrated home
Utah Athletics To Host Open House For Ken Garff Performance Zone

After nearly two years of construction, the unveiling of the Ken Garff Performance Zone is upon Utah football fans as the athletic department will be hosting a public open house on August 21 from 6-8 p.m. MST
Author:
Publish date:

It's been nearly two years in the making — and even longer that it's been discussed. 

But the wait is finally over as the Utah athletic department as announced a date and time for the unveiling of the Ken Garff Performance Zone seated at the south end of Rice-Eccles Stadium.

The athletic department will be hosting a public open house on August 21 from 6-8 p.m. MST for those who wish to get a tour of the new facility. 

Also included in the two-hour show will be a special program where the Utah football staff will be discussing the upcoming season. Although coaches and players will be speaking with those in attendance, it will be done virtually as no direct contact will be had due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According the press release...

"Fans will get their first look inside select areas of the spectacular expansion of Rice-Eccles Stadium, which includes the brand-new Utah Football locker room, visiting team locker room, Field Club, Suite Club, Premium Terrace and restaurant. The Ken Garff Red Zone at Rice-Eccles Stadium is nearing completion after nearly 18 months of construction, and will increase the stadium's capacity to 51,444 when the 2021 season opens on Thursday, Sept. 2, at 5:30 p.m., against Weber State."

The event will be free to anyone, all you have to do is click this link to download your tickets. Those who purchase the free ticket will be automatically submitted into a drawing with the opportunity to win exclusive prizes; included are four box seats for a game and Utah Utes Under Armour 'Swag Bag.'

Parking will be free and will be made available all throughout the stadium

Oct 19, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Utah Utes players run onto the field before the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

