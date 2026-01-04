Utah brings in familiar face to coach wide receivers

Chad Bumphis is set to return to the Utah football program as the team's wide receivers coach, Morgan Scalley announced Sunday.

Bumphis, who was in the same position with the Utes before leaving to rejoin his alma mater, Mississippi State, in 2023, will fill the void left behind by former Utah wide receivers coach and current Michigan staff member, Micah Simon.

"It is awesome to have Chad back in the fold with us," Scalley said in a news release. "He has an energy and a passion for coaching that our wide receivers are going to love. He is an exceptional recruiter and evaluator, and his ability to teach and develop I have witnessed first-hand."

Bumphis was a graduate assistant for the Utes in 2018 before returning in 2021 to coach Utah's wide receivers. In 2022, his unit helped the Utes rank No. 5 in the Pac-12 in both scoring offense (38.6 points per game) and total offense (466.9 yards per game), with Devaughn Vele leading all Utah wide receivers with 55 catches for 695 yards and five touchdowns.

Bumphis also helped develop future NFL punt return yards leader and Super Bowl champion, Britain Covey, during the Provo, Utah, native's fifth and final season with the Utes in 2021.

During his time in Starkville, Mississippi, Bumphis tutored a couple of all-conference wide receivers in Kevin Coleman Jr. (2024) and Brenen Thompson (2025). Coleman Jr. hauled in 74 receptions for 932 yards and six touchdowns, becoming the first Mississippi State wide receiver to earn All-SEC honors since the 2016 season. Thompson received Associated Press All-SEC second team honors with 53 receptions for 948 yards and six touchdowns this past season.

Bumphis was Mississippi State's leading receiver three of his four seasons from 2009-12 and holds the school record for receiving touchdowns (24), ranks second in career receiving yards (2,270) and second in receptions (159). He played for three NFL teams from 2013-14, including the Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars.

"Let’s do it!! Thank you coach Scalley and and the entire Utah Football Family for welcoming us back!" Bumphis said in a post to X. "My family and I are so excited to get back and get to work!!"

Utah's pass-catching corps in 2026 won't look the same as it did in 2025; Ryan Davis and Dallen Bentley, the team's No. 1 and No. 2 options, respectively, don't have anymore eligibility remaining. Those two combined for 47.8% of the Utes' total receiving yards (1,345) and 47% of the total receptions (110). Utah finished No. 11 in the Big 12 in passing yards per game (216.6) and No. 4 in efficiency.

Bumphis joins an offensive staff that also includes Kevin McGiven as offensive coordinator, former Utah All-American tackle Jordan Gross as offensive line coach and Mark Atuaia as running backs coach.

MORE UTAH NEWS & ANALYSIS