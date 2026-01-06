Utah continues to build Morgan Scalley's coaching staff with new tight ends coach

The Utah football program is set to name Luke Wells as its new tight ends coach, according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel.

A veteran offensive coach who has worked for three other Big 12 programs over the course of his career, Wells heads to Salt Lake City after spending the past season in Manhattan, Kansas, where he coached tight ends at Kansas State. He's also served in similar roles during stints at Texas Tech and Iowa State.

In addition to his familiarity with the league, Wells has a connection to new Utah offensive coordinator Kevin McGiven from their shared time at Utah State in 2013 and 2014. McGiven was the offensive coordinator while Wells coached the Aggies' tight ends.

Wells wore a few other hats during his stay in Logan, Utah, helping Utah State reach new heights on the offensive side of the ball while taking on roles as the team's co-offensive coordinator, recruiting coordinator, tight ends coach and even quarterbacks coach at various points between 2013-18. The Aggies put up 47.5 points per game in 2018, trailing only Oklahoma for the top spot in the country, while setting new Mountain West and program records with 618 total points on the season.

Utah State's offense thrived with some of the program's top tight ends help lead the way, including Wyatt Houston and D.J. Tialavea. Houston recorded 86 receptions for 933 yards and nine touchdowns from 2013-16, ranking second in school history among tight ends in those three categories, after Tialavea developed into a NFL-caliber prospect during his time with the Aggies. Tialavea signed a rookie free agent contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2014, then went on to join the Atlanta Falcons’ organization a year later and was a member of the franchise when Atlanta played in the Super Bowl.

Wells also coached a trio of all-conference players while at Texas Tech, where he tutored tight end Donta Thompson and receivers Dalton Rigdon and KeSean Carter.

Wells, a 2002 graduate of Oklahoma who both played and coached for the Sooners, also spent time at Tulsa and Louisiana-Monroe. He's the brother of former Kansas State offensive coordinator Matt Wells.

Wells will step into a role at Utah that was once held by Freddie Whittingham, who recently left the Utes to join his brother, Kyle Whittingham, at Michigan. Freddie Whittingham spent the past 10 seasons as the Utes' tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator, during which he helped coach several standouts, including 2023 first round draft pick Dalton Kincaid and four-time all-conference selection Brant Kuithe.

Utah Coaching Changes Since End of 2025 Season

Promoted linebackers coach Colton Swan to defensive coordinator (Jan. 2).

Hired former San José State defensive coordinator Derrick Odum as new cornerbacks coach (Jan. 3).

Brought in Utah State offensive coordinator Kevin McGiven to fill same position (Jan. 3).

Tabbed former Utah All-American tackle Jordan Gross as offensive line coach (Jan. 3).

Hired former Mississippi State wide receivers coach Chad Bumphis to the same position (Jan. 4).

Named veteran defensive line coach Inoke Breckterfield as the new defensive ends coach (Jan. 4).

Hired former Utah State assistant Luke Wells to be the Utes' tight ends coach (Jan. 6).

Sources: Utah is set to hire Luke Wells as the school’s new tight ends coach. He’s a veteran coach who worked at Utah State in various roles from 2013-18. He’s also coached at Texas Tech, Iowa State, Tulsa and Kansas State. pic.twitter.com/61i8pYDjZb — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 6, 2026

MORE UTAH NEWS & ANALYSIS