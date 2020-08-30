SI.com
Utah defensive back Alphonso Taylor enters transfer portal

Ryan Kostecka

The hits keep on coming to Utah's defensive backfield.

After losing five defensive back to the NFL from last season's dominating defense, including three drafted within the first three rounds, Utah has taken another hit.

It was announced on Friday that sophomore defensive back Alphonso Taylor has now entered the NCAA transfer portal. While Taylor wasn't expected to play a major role this upcoming season in the defensive backfield, he was expected to provide depth at the position and play a key role in special teams.

"It was a decision that me, my family and my Utah coaches thought was best for me," Taylor told The Republic. "Nothing bad happened to where I was let go by the team or anything. I am still in good contact with the whole program."

247sports was the first outlet to report news of the transfer, while Sports Illustrated confirmed it. Taylor appeared in 10 games last season, all on special teams.

After losing Julian Blackmon and Terrell Burgess to the NFL this past season, Utah has a bunch of open positions available at the safety spot. R.J. Hubert is expected to start at one spot as he's the only returner with significant action on the field, while Vonte Davis should secure the other spot.

Three incoming freshman Nate Ritchie, Kamo’i Latu and Ben Renfro are all expected to provide depth at the position.

Taylor is the first Ute to enter the transfer portal since the Pac-12 announced on August 11 that there would be no fall sports season. 

