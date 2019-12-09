utah
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Utah drops to No. 11 in latest CFP rankings

Ryan Kostecka

Utah knew it would drop in the latest college football playoff rankings, but the question would be how much. 

After being dismantled at the hands of Oregon on Friday night, the Utes could still rest knowing they were 11-2 and the champions of the Pac-12's south division.

Apparently the CFP committee was no longer as impressed with Utah, as they Utes fell to No. 11 in the rankings released earlier today. While a No. 11 ranking is nothing to be ashamed of, the biggest news is that five other teams with two losses, and one with three losses, all checked in ahead of Utah.

Why this is a such a big deal is because it now makes Utah's bid at a New Year's Six bowl game a longshot, with teams such as No. 10 Penn State (10-2) and No. 9 Florida (10-2) expected to get the at-large bids for the Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl.

LSU leapfrogged  Ohio State for the No. 1 spot, defeating Georgia 37-10 in the SEC Championship game. The Buckeyes came from behind to defeat Wisconsin 34-21, outscoring the Badgers 27-0 in the second half.

Clemson did as it should and dismantled Virginia 62-17 to take the ACC Championship while Oklahoma defeated Baylor 30-23 in an overtime thriller to win the Big-12 championship.

CFP Rankings:
1.) LSU
2.) Ohio State
3.) Clemson
4.) Oklahoma

5.) Georgia
6.) Oregon
7.) Baylor
8.) Wisconsin
9.) Florida
10.) Penn State
11.) Utah
12.) Auburn
13.) Alabama
14.) Michigan
15.) Notre Dame

   

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

No. 11 Utah to face Texas in the Alamo Bowl

Ryan Kostecka
0

Utah Utes barely miss out on New Year's Six bowl; travels to San Antonio for New Year's Eve game against Texas Longhorns

No. 5 Utah comes up short in Pac-12 championship game

Ryan Kostecka
0

The Utes fell 37-15 to No. 13 Oregon in the Pac-12 championship game; ending Utah's bid for the a CFP spot

Preview: No. 5 Utah vs. No. 13 Oregon

Ryan Kostecka
0

Showdown between Utes and Ducks have massive implications all around

Utah up to No. 5 in College Football Playoffs rankings

Ryan Kostecka
0

Oregon checks in at No. 13; setting up a top-15 showdown in the Pac-12 Championship

No. 6 Utah takes down Colorado 45-15 to win Pac-12 South division

Ryan Kostecka
0

Utes will face No. 14 Oregon in the Pac-12 championship game on Friday

Kuithe emerges as Huntley's favorite target... and might be the best TE in the Pac-12

Ryan Kostecka
0

Kuithe's emergence makes Utah nearly unstoppable on offense

Utah's front seven ready for Colorado's power-running game

Ryan Kostecka
0

Fotu and Anae ready to make their final stand at Rice-Eccles Stadium mean something with a trip to the conference championship game on the line

Utes' secondary in for interesting battle against Colorado's pass-catchers

Ryan Kostecka
0

Blackmon and Burgess must step up in their finals game at Rice-Eccles Stadium

Pac-12's best rushing offense ready to finish regular season strong

Ryan Kostecka
0

The Utes are coming off a season-high 297 rushing yards last week against Arizona

Kuithe and co. primed for a big week against Colorado's dismal pass defense

Ryan Kostecka
0

While passing may not be needed for the win, Utah should stay sharp in that aspect if it wants to beat No. 14 Oregon next week