Utah drops to No. 11 in latest CFP rankings

Utah knew it would drop in the latest college football playoff rankings, but the question would be how much.

After being dismantled at the hands of Oregon on Friday night, the Utes could still rest knowing they were 11-2 and the champions of the Pac-12's south division.

Apparently the CFP committee was no longer as impressed with Utah, as they Utes fell to No. 11 in the rankings released earlier today. While a No. 11 ranking is nothing to be ashamed of, the biggest news is that five other teams with two losses, and one with three losses, all checked in ahead of Utah.

Why this is a such a big deal is because it now makes Utah's bid at a New Year's Six bowl game a longshot, with teams such as No. 10 Penn State (10-2) and No. 9 Florida (10-2) expected to get the at-large bids for the Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl.

LSU leapfrogged Ohio State for the No. 1 spot, defeating Georgia 37-10 in the SEC Championship game. The Buckeyes came from behind to defeat Wisconsin 34-21, outscoring the Badgers 27-0 in the second half.

Clemson did as it should and dismantled Virginia 62-17 to take the ACC Championship while Oklahoma defeated Baylor 30-23 in an overtime thriller to win the Big-12 championship.

CFP Rankings:

1.) LSU

2.) Ohio State

3.) Clemson

4.) Oklahoma



5.) Georgia

6.) Oregon

7.) Baylor

8.) Wisconsin

9.) Florida

10.) Penn State

11.) Utah

12.) Auburn

13.) Alabama

14.) Michigan

15.) Notre Dame