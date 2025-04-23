Utah expecting big things from running back Wayshawn Parker
Like quarterback Devon Dampier, running back Wayshawn Parker followed his coach to Utah and is looking to contribute to a turnaround season with the Utes.
As a freshman at Washington State, Parker rushed 137 times for 735 yards and four touchdowns. He was named the Pac-12 freshman “Top Performer” of the year — in a league that included only WSU and Oregon State — and was a nice complement to quarterback John Mateer.
The Cougars’ season went south after a promising start and numerous coaches and players left. Parker was one of many players who hit the transfer portal and he ended up at Utah after his position coach, Mark Atuaia, was hired by coach Kyle Whittingham.
Parker is considered a thumper at 5-foot-10, 206 pounds, and should mesh well with Dampier, who can use his legs and his right arm to move the ball. Parker’s first 100-yard game, against Utah State, included a season-long 75-yard rushing touchdown, and he took his first career reception 52 yards for a touchdown against Portland State.
The Utes are getting a clean start at running back. Micah Bernard graduated after leading the Utes with 1,009 yards on 197 carries, and four touchdowns. Mike Mitchell, Dijon Stanley and Jaylon Glover all transferred.
Among those looking for playing time behind Parker are NaQuari Rogers, who, like Dampier, transferred from New Mexico, and Devin Green, who transferred from UNLV.
Parker sat out the 22 Forever Game and Rogers got the start and responded with two touchdown runs, including one of 30 yards. Green also had some nice runs.
Rogers lined up in the same backfield as Dampier last season at New Mexico. He rushed 74 times for 382 yards and five touchdowns while appearing in 10 games. He played the previous two seasons at Campbell.
Green, a high school teammate of Parker in Sacramento, carried 29 times for 123 yards and one touchdown as a freshman at UNLV.