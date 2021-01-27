FootballBasketballOther Sports
Utah Football Adds Former Utah State LB/DE Elijah Shelton

The Utes keep adding to their 2021 roster when it became known that former Utah State LB/DE Elijah Shelton would be joining the roster after entering the transfer portal in mid-January
Utah will have another veteran presence along its defensive line when it begins fall camp this year.

Former Utah State LB/DE Elijah Shelton announced his commitment to the Utes on Jan. 22, a mere nine days after he announced his intention to transfer from the Aggies.

“Honored to announce that I will be furthering my academic and athletic career at my hometown school, the University of Utah!” Shelton tweeted. “Thankful for every individual that made this possible. Go Utes.”

Shelton will have three years of eligibility remaining as he will enter Utah a redshirt sophomore. 

He first suited up for Utah State in 2018, appearing in one game as a true freshman. After redshirting that year, he appeared in nine games for the Aggies. But he broke out this past year in just five games, amassing 15 tackles (nine solo), 3.5 tackles for loss and two sacks with a fumble recovery.

Throughout his career at Utah State, Shelton finished with 41 tackles (17 solo), 3.5 tackles for loss and two sacks with a fumble recovery and a pass breakup.

Listed at 6-foot-1 and 230 pounds, Shelton is a local product after graduating from Highland High School in 2018. It's unsure where he will fit in alongside Utah's defensive line as all returners and primary backups are set to return, but he will provide good depth at the position.

