Utah football adds former Utes player to coaching staff

Derrick Odum, a former two-sport athlete at Utah and member of the Utes coaching staff, is making a return to Salt Lake City.

Morgan Scalley announced Saturday that Odum, who spent the past nine seasons as San José State's defensive coordinator, has been brought in to be Utah's safeties coach.

Scalley coached the safeties for the past 17 years after Odum was in charge of the group from 2005-07.

"Derrick is a Utah Man that is one of the best teachers and evaluators I have been around," Scalley said in a news release. "He has a proven track record of developing some of the best defensive backs in the country and brings a wealth of knowledge from having coordinated defense for the past nine years."

Odum spent the past decade at the helm of the Spartans defense, helping the program reach three consecutive bowls (2022-24) for the first time in school history. His 2024 unit was among the most stingy in the country; San José State recorded 28 takeaways, a league-best in the Mountain West and fifth-most in the Football Bowl Subdivision, including 21 interceptions.

That was two seasons after the Spartans led the Mountain West with 39 sacks and finished tied for No. 5 in the FBS with 3.27 sacks per game. Odum's top defensive tackle, Viliami Fehoko, was named the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year that season.

Fehoko was one of 14 All-Mountain West selections under Odum, who had previously helped develop Utah safety Eric Weddle into a consensus All-American in 2006. He also tutored Oregon State cornerback Xavier Crawford into a standout defensive back during Odum's two seasons with the Beavers (2015-16) and helped turn Kenneth Acker and Richard Crawford into NFL draft prospects in his time with SMU.

Odum also coached the secondary at Houston (2003-04), Utah State (2000-02) and Montana (1998-99). He joined Ron McBride's staff at Utah as a graduate assistant (1995-97) after playing defensive back for the Utes from 1989-92. Additionally, Odum lettered in baseball in 1992 and 1993.

"I'm really excited for the opportunity to return home where it all started for me and be a part of Coach Scalley's inaugural staff," Odum said. "The culture here for winning has been long established and I'm looking forward to doing my part in contributing to the program's future success. Whether in the classroom or on the field these men exemplify greatness."

Odum's hire came a day after Utah promoted Colton Swan from linebackers coach to defensive coordinator.

