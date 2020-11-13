Utah Football CANCELS Saturday's Game Against UCLA

Another one bites the dust.

After having to miss last week's original season opener against Arizona due to COVID-19 protocols, there was a lot more hope this week that the Utes would be able to get their 2020 college football season underway this weekend.

That won't be happening.

Per a release by the athletic department, Utah has canceled its Saturday contest against UCLA as one other player tested positive for the COVID-19 virus on Friday morning. Utah currently has 17 members of the program with positive tests, and now 11 more out due to quarantine and contact tracing.

"Our community is especially hard-hit right now by this virus, and our team and our department have been doing everything possible to follow protocols and avoid the spread of the virus," Utah athletic director Mark Harlan said in a statement. "We were doing very well, day-by-day, and it is extremely difficult for our student-athletes and coaches that they will not be able to compete again this week. We also acknowledge the disappointment for our fans, and we know how upsetting it is for UCLA's football program. We have maintained close communication with UCLA and we were very hopeful this game would be played. As I have said from the beginning of the pandemic, the well-being and safety of our student-athletes remains our top priority and guides all of our decisions and we are following the recommendations of medical professionals."

It's absolutely brutal news for a Utah squad who was toeing the line all week in regards to having enough scholarship players. But due to the positive test on Friday, and the subsequent contact tracing, the Utes no longer have the minimum requirement of scholarship players available.

"We went into this week knowing it was a day-to-day situation," Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham said per the release . "We have been doing everything we can under the circumstances to prepare for the game and follow all guidelines and protocols. As is always the case, the health and safety of our student-athletes come first."

Utah will now have to wait another week in hopes of playing next Saturday. USC is set to visit Rice Eccles Stadium with kickoff at 8:30 p.m. MT.

Meanwhile, UCLA is now pivoting with hopes of playing Cal on Sunday — the Golden Bears had their weekend game against Arizona State canceled due to positive cases within the Sun Devils program.

