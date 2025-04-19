Utah football fans impressed by QB Devon Dampier's spring game performance
As the centerpiece of Utah's new-look offense, quarterback Devon Dampier had a lot of eyeballs watching him during the Utes' annual 22 Forever spring game Saturday.
Though it wasn't the prettiest start for Dampier and company against defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley's defense, it wasn't long before the New Mexico transfer settled into his own, leading team white to a come-from-behind 42-38 win over team red at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
It was uncertain how much Dampier fans would get to see Saturday, though it's safe to say spectators got more than they were expecting going in. The 5-foot-11 junior played seven series through the first three quarters and led four of Utah's first five touchdown drives of the afternoon, capped off by a 7-yard pass to running back Daniel Bray to tie things up at 35 apiece with 7 minutes left in the fourth. That was Dampier's second touchdown pass of the game, with his first coming in the second quarter off a nice back shoulder throw to Luca Caldarella to make it 24-14 in favor of the defense.
Scalley's defense jumped out to a 22-0 lead as Dampier and company struggled early on to move the ball beyond midfield. Dampier started just 1-of-3 passing for -4 yards with an 18-yard rush during a drive that ultimately stalled.
Momentum flipped in the second quarter when Dampier found wide receiver Mana Carvalho on a screen play for 50 yards, setting the Utes up on the 3-yard line. NaQuari Rogers finished the drive off with a rushing touchdown.
After settling in, Dampier started to pick apart the Utes' defense. He rolled out to his right out of a collapsing pocket and threw on a line to tight end Landen King along the sideline for a 20-yard gain to the opposing 25-yard-line. Dampier also had a nice 29-yard dime to receiver Zacharyus Williams, who set up the score by Bray.
"He's our guy," Whittingham said of Dampier. "Devon knows this offense inside and out. He's like another coach on the field; great leader for us. We're excited about watching him play this fall."
Likewise, Utes fans are feeling pretty good about their new quarterback. Here's a look at how fans are reacting to Dampier's spring debut: