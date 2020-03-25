AllUtes
FB: Former RB Zack Moss projected in the first round of a mock draft

Ryan Kostecka

There's no doubt about the legacy Zack Moss leaves behind at the University of Utah.

Arguably the greatest running back to ever put on a Utes uniform, Moss finished his career with 4,067 yards on 712 carries (5.71 yards per carry) and 38 touchdowns. His senior season alone was special when he rushed for career-highs of 1,416 yards and 15 touchdowns.

A combination of speed and power, Moss hasn't been regularly talked about in terms of being part of the upper echelon of running backs despite his illustrious career.

But Touchdown Wire, a part of USA Today's Sports Network, is high on the Utah star — and they are predicting Moss to be taken No. 26 overall to the Miami Dolphins

Here's what they had to say about Moss...

"Since 1970, just five quarterbacks have led their teams in rushing yards: Bobby Douglass for the 1972 Bears, Randall Cunningham for the 1987-1990 Eagles, Russell Wilson for the 2017 Seahawks, Josh Allen for the 2018 Bills … and 37-year-old Ryan Fitzpatrick for the 2019 Dolphins. Fitzpatrick was able to accomplish this ignoble feat with just 243 yards on the ground, and he also led Miami with four rushing touchdowns.

An embarrassment? Quite. Picking up former Bears and Eagles running back Jordan Howard in free agency helps, but there is no current NFL team more in need of quality running backs. To that end, let’s give the Dolphins a new hammer for their running game in the person of Moss, who gained 1,416 yards on 235 carries last season and broke 89 total tackles along the way. Moss combines power and elusiveness on a level that brings peak Marshawn Lynch to mind, and if we’re splitting hairs over his downfield speed … well..."

There's no doubting Moss' heart or physicality, even drawing comparisons to a younger Marshawn Lynch. 

With the NFL Draft set to begin on Thursday, April 23, only time will tell where Moss will land in the NFL. But at least one mock draft has him going somewhere favorable.

