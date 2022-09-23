Utah Football Game Preview: No. 13 Utah Utes vs Arizona State

Heading into week four of the 2022 season, the No. 13 Utah Utes are now 2-1 and will hit the road to open conference play against Arizona State in Tempe, AZ. As the reigning Pac-12 Champions, the Utes quest to defend that title will begin in the desert as they look to defeat the Sun Devils for the third straight year.

How to watch

When: Saturday, Sept. 24

Time: 8:30 p.m. MT

TV: ESPN

Scoop on the Utes

Rank: No. 13 AP

Record: 2-1 (0-0 Pac-12), W vs SDSU 35-7

The Utes have now won two games in a row after their disappointing loss to the Gators in the Swamp. After absolutely dominating SUU 73-7, Utah avenged their 2021 loss to San Diego State with a dominant 35-7 victory over the Aztecs last week.

Utah Utes linebacker Karene Reid (21) and Utah Utes wide receiver Devaughn Vele (17) light the block U after a victory against the San Diego State Aztecs at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports.

Offensively, despite another slow start and stagnant first quarter, the wide receivers were finally involved which helped fuel a 21 point second quarter and sparked the offense for the rest of the night.

For the contest, Cameron Rising finished 18-30 for 224 yards and four touchdowns in just three quarters. Between Solomon Enis and Devaughn Vele, they accounted for 73 yards and three of those touchdown passes.

Utah Utes wide receiver Solomon Enis (21) scores a touchdown against San Diego State Aztecs cornerback Dallas Branch (12) in the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports.

Defensively it was another strong performance for the Utes as they held the Aztec's offense to just 173 total yards and seven points. While San Diego State was still somewhat of an inferior opponent, Utah's run defense was much improved from week one.

After allowing 283 yards to the Gators, the Utes have only allowed 156 yards on the ground over the last two weeks. Yes, those are inferior opponents but progress is still progress and the defense looks much better heading into Pac-12 play.

Utes to Watch

The Running Backs

Utah Utes running back Tavion Thomas (9) runs for a touchdown against Southern Utah Thunderbirds linebacker Kohner Cullimore (46) in the first quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports.

While ASU's defense has been fairly balanced in the amount of yards they've allowed through the air and on the ground, their most recent loss came at the hands of a strong run game from Eastern Michigan. For the contest, the Sun Devils allowed 305 yards on 51 attempts (6.0) average and two touchdowns.

Most of the time, you aren't going to lose when you rush for 300+ yards, but if the Utes can produce around 200+ with several touchdowns, they should walk away with a victory in Tempe.

The Defensive Line

Similarly on offense, Arizona's a fairly balanced team but don't really possess and superstars.

In both of their recent losses, the run-game has underperformed and third down conversions have been simply pitiful (6 of 22). If Utah's defensive line can have an even better performance than last week, clog up lanes, and get stops on third downs, ASU's offense will continue to struggle.

Hear it from Coach Whitt

"Onto conference play now, straight through, conference games. Starting down in Tempe against Arizona State. Arizona State have a lot of good players and when you look at film there isn't a shortage of talent. They had a tough game on Saturday night, but they have some guys and we have to have a good week of practice and be ready to play," Whittingham said.

Scoop on the Sun Devils

Rank: N/A

Record: 1-2 (0-0 Pac-12), L vs Eastern Michigan 30-21

It's been a rough start to the 2022 season for the Sun Devils as they've not only dropped their last two games, but they also fired their head coach and were involved in NCAA investigations earlier this year.

As for their latest performance on the field, a 30-21 loss against Eastern Michigan is a tough pill to swallow which resulted in the coaching change.

Offensively, the Sun Devils weren't necessarily bad, but third down conversions (4-9) were an issue and the Eagles took advantage of all the extra possessions.

For the contest, Eastern Michigan converted on all five of their red-zone trips, went 11-14 on third downs and had 34 minutes of possession. They also posted 458 total yards of offense with 305 on the ground.

Sun Devils to watch

Kyle Soelle, LB

On the defensive side of the ball, the Utes will want to try and avoid linebacker Kyle Soelle as much as possible. Through three games, Soelle leads the Sun Devils in tackles with 39 total, 21 of which are solo.

Elijhah Badger, WR

While the offense has been pretty well balanced, wide receiver Elijhah Badger has by far been the favorite target through the first three matchups. With 17 total receptions, nine more than his closest teammate, Badger has posted a team-high 217 yards and a touchdown. More than likely, Clark Phillips III or JT Broughton will be assigned to lock him down.

