Utah Football Getting Healthy In Time For Matchup With USC

After having its first two games of the 2020 college football season due to a rash of positive COVID-19 cases and the ensuing contract tracing, it's hard to not get excited that Utah may finally be kicking off its 2020 college football season this weekend against Pac-12 south division rival USC.

Reports began to surface on Monday that the Utes are currently getting healthy and are expected to get back a significant number of players this week ahead of Saturday night's game. Utah is set to kickoff with USC (2-0) at 8:30 p.m. MT on ESPN.

Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham confirmed those Monday reports during his Tuesday morning press conference.

He admitted that the situation the Utes find themselves in right now is much more comforting compared to the previous two weeks. He's more confident the game against USC gets played, especially as more players are returning to practice after recovering from the virus or returning from quarantine.

This is a huge development for the Utes as they are currently the only Power 5 team yet to play this season. Utah has had its first two games of the season canceled, both of which came on the day before the Utes were scheduled to play.

Utah was forced to cancel its Nov. 7 season opener against Arizona when it had multiple members of the program (players and staff) test positive for COVID-19. Then add in the players quarantined due to contact tracing and the Utes were unable to meet the minimum number of scholarship players available.

The Utes were then set face UCLA this past Saturday night, but a positive COVID-19 test on Friday also kept the Utes below the minimum scholarship threshold. According to a tweet by lineman Nick Ford and subsequent research, LA County (where the game was being held) wouldn't allow Utah players to test their way out of quarantine.

It's clear that the vibe is much more positive around the program this week. It was evident when Whittingham spoke, and linebacker Devin Lloyd, who appeared much more upbeat than expected given the situation.

Not only getting players back this week, but getting them back this early is a huge development as it allows them to get back in the flow of practice to properly prepare for the Trojans.

While it's still early to predict what will happen, especially given the circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, this has to be most optimistic Whittingham and co. have felt in recent weeks. That means the fans should be optimistic as well about kicking of the college football season in a Pac-12 after dark special against south division rivals this weekend.

