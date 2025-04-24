Utah football hosting Southern Miss transfer WR Larry Simmons on visit
The Utah football program is set to host Southern Miss transfer Larry Simmons on a visit to campus Thursday, according to On3's Pete Nakos.
A 6-foot-1, 190-pound receiver, Simmons is a former three-star recruit who committed to Ole Miss as one of the top-70 players at his position in the class of 2022. Though after not playing a single snap as a freshman, followed by a redshirt year as a sophomore, the Mississippi native decided to stay close to home and transfer to Southern Miss for his redshirt junior season.
Simmons, who wound up playing just one snap at wide receiver for the Rebels, hauled in 27 catches for 421 yards with the Golden Eagles in 2024. He posted five catches for 100 yards in Southern Miss' 35-10 win over Southeastern Louisiana on Sept. 7, then had three catches for 81 yards the following week in a 49-24 loss to South Florida.
Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham mentioned wide receiver among the team's other transfer portal wish lists earlier this spring, and the desire to surround quarterback Devon Dampier with experienced and talented pass catchers has only increased since the team's spring game. In fact, just this week, two more Utah wide receivers decided to hit the portal, including the Utes' presumptive No. 1 option at the position, Zach Williams.
Even so, Utah was going to be in the market for more wideout depth anyway after Dorian Singer's waiver of eligibility was denied by the NCAA last month, shutting the door on any possibility that the Utes could bring back their leading receiver from 2024. But with fewer top-notch receivers in the portal to pick from, it's costing teams more and more money to land one. Per Nakos, the market to land a receiver this spring ranges from $600,000 to $1.2 million.
In addition to Simmons, the Utes are also hosting McNeese State transfer Jer'Michael Carter on a visit Thursday. The 6-foot-4 receiver led the Cowboys with 37 catches for 537 yards and three touchdowns in 2024.