Utah Football Kickoff Times Announced For Four Games This Fall

The season is coming closer as the Utah athletic department announced the game times for its first three contests of the season, as well as a Friday night showdown in November against Stanford
For many college football fans across the country, the month of July is one of the worst months of the year. 

The start of the season is just under two months away, with the beginning of fall camp nearing everyone at the start of August. That leaves the month of July full of despair, just counting down the days until the whistles blow, the footballs soar through the air, signaling that the game is officially back.

To help with those summertime blues, the Utah athletic department announced four game times for the upcoming 2021 college football season. Among the four listed are all three nonconference games and a Friday night showdown in November against Stanford.

Utah will begin its season on Thursday, Sept. 2 at Rice-Eccles stadium against in-state foe Weber State at 5:30 p.m. The Utes will then hit the road for back-to-back contests against hated rival BYU (8:15 p.m.) and San Diego State (5 p.m.). The showdown with the Cougars will be in front of a national audience as it will be broadcast on ESPN.

Aug 29, 2019; Provo, UT, USA; Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Zach Wilson (1) fumbles the snap on a two-point conversion attempt against Utah Utes linebacker Devin Lloyd (20) in the fourth quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

The game against Stanford will be a very interesting one as it will be a short week for the Utes out on the road. Utah will be facing a better-than-expected UCLA team the week prior at home, and will then have to hit the road for a late night game against a Cardinal team that some say might be the third best team in the North.

Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1.

Aug 29, 2019; Provo, UT, USA; Utah Utes defensive end Mika Tafua (42) reacts to a sack on Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Zach Wilson (1) in the second quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium.
