Utah football legends will be inducted into Utes Hall of Fame
Two standouts from the 2012 Utah football team are set to have their college careers immortalized this fall.
Former defensive linemen Star Lotulelei and Nate Orchard will join five iconic Utes as part of the Utah Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2025, the school announced on Tuesday. C.J. Cron (baseball), Georgia Dabritz (gymnastics), Bernt Lund (men's skiing), Ashley Mason (women's soccer) and contributor Kem Gardner will be inducted alongside Lotulelei and Orchard this October.
"The rich history of Utah Athletics has been established by the accomplishments of countless individuals who have worn a Utah uniform or contributed to Utah's success in a significant way, and the most distinguished of those are recognized with enshrinement into the Utah Athletics Hall of Fame," said Utah director of athletics Mark Harlan in a statement. "We are excited to announce seven additions to the Hall of Fame, whose legacy of success will forever be documented by their induction into the Hall of Fame. We look forward to celebrating these exceptional Utah Utes in October, as we congratulate the Class of 2025."
Lotulelei became one of the program's most decorated defensive linemen over the course of his three seasons in Salt Lake City, bringing home All-America First Team honors from the Associated Press and the Walter Camp in 2012, while being named to the All-Pac-12 first team for the second straight year. Lotulelei was also recognized as the best player at his position in the Pac-12 in 2011, which earned him the Morris Trophy for his efforts.
Lotulelei finished his college career with 22.5 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks, five fumble recoveries and four forced fumbles. After the Carolina Panthers selected him No. 14 overall in the 2013 draft, Lotulelei went on to serve as a full-time starter for his first seven seasons in the NFL, including five with the Panthers (2013-17) and two with the Buffalo Bills (2018-19). Buffalo released him in March 2022.
Orchard, who was teammates with Lotulelei for two seasons from 2011-12, was a dominant force along Utah's defensive line in his own right. By the end of his four-year stay in Salt Lake City, Orchard was tied for fifth in school history in career sacks (25) and had set the single-season school record with 18.5 sacks in 2014, earning him All-America first team honors from the likes of Walter Camp, ESPN and Phil Steele, among other outlets. He also received the Ted Hendricks (top defensive end) award and was the Morris Trophy winner in 2014 as well.
Orchard was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the second round of the 2015 draft and went on to play seven seasons with four different teams in total.
Lotulelei and Orchard will be the seventh and eighth former Utah football players inducted into the Utah Athletics Hall of Fame since 2020. The program honored former punter and kicker Louie Sakoda last year after inducting Eric Weddle (2022), Chris Kemoeatu (2022), Anthony Brown (2021), Alex Smith (2021) and Eddie Johnson (2021). The entire 2008 team that was credited by Anderson & Hester as the national champions of the sport that year was enshrined by the school in 2023.