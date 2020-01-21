UtesMaven
Utah releases 2020 schedule

Ryan Kostecka

The start of the college football season is still 7 1/2 months away, but that doesn't mean it's not to early to look ahead.

Released a few days ago, Utah announced its 2020 schedule — with some games immediately raising eyebrows.

The Utes can look forward to another early season matchup against USC, who is widely considered the favorites to win the Pac-12 South, on a Friday night. Utah will also travel to the Rose Bowl to face a rising UCLA squad on a Thursday night, while avoiding Oregon (the Pac-12 favorites) altogether.

Utah's hated rivalry with BYU stays intact as the teams will kickoff the season with a Sept. 3 matchup at Rice-Eccles stadium. Kicking off the season on Thursday night will undoubtedly cast a national audience, something Utah wants considering its lack of national attention it received for most of last year.

USATSI_13758881
Dec 6, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Utah Utes tight end Brant Kuithe (80) reaches for a pass against the Oregon Ducks during the second half of the Pac-12 Conference championship game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The non-conference will then continue with a home game against Montana State before hitting the road for the first time to face Wyoming the following week.

Pac-12 play begins with a matchup at Cal on Sept. 26 before the Friday night home game against the Trojans — followed by back-to-back contests against the Washington schools. The bye week hits Oct. 24 before facing the Bruins on Oct. 29.

Finally, Utah will celebrate senior day on Nov. 14 when it hosts Oregon State — its final two games of the year are at Arizona State (which could be a massive deciding factor in the Pac-12 south race) and at Colorado.

The Pac-12 championship game is set for Friday, Dec. 4 — which Utah will look to be in for the third consecutive season. 

Thursday, Sept. 3 — vs. BYU
Saturday, Sept. 12 — vs. Montana State
Saturday, Sept. 19 — @ Wyoming
Saturday, Sept. 26 — @ Cal
Friday, Oct. 2 — vs. USC
Saturday, Oct. 10 — @ Washington State
Saturday, Oct. 17 — vs. Washington
Saturday, Oct. 24 — BYE WEEK
Thursday, Oct. 29 — @ UCLA
Saturday, Nov. 7 — vs. Arizona
Saturday, Nov. 14 — vs. Oregon State (Senior Day)
Saturday, Nov. 21 — @ Arizona State
Saturday, Nov. 28 — @ Colorado

Certain game times are expected to be announced in May.

