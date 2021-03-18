Utah Football Releases Spring Roster And Depth Chart

With the 2021 spring season getting underway on Monday, March 15, Utah released its annual roster and depth chart. While there were a number of surprises regarding the depth chart, everything should be taken with a grain of salt

There's nothing fans love more than studying their favorite teams's depth chart and debating who deserves to be where.

Bt according to Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham, there is no need for fans to be debating the recently released spring depth chart.

“We typically just put a two deep down unless there’s a situation where two guys are on equal footing,” Whittingham said. “But it’s just a very raw early speculation on how we’re going in and what we feel is the pecking order right now. That could change dramatically as guys start to take reps. So really nothing to read into that other than we don’t have any guys coming back other than Cam who will not be participating. We don’t list guys on the two deep who will not be participating in spring ball. So we’ll just do best guess scenario and let it sort itself out.”

2021 Utah Football Spring Depth Chart

Among the expected highlights of spring ball this year will be the position battles at quarterback and running back, where the Utes have been an object of consistency at both positions before Tyler Huntley and Zack Moss moved on to the NFL following the end of the 2019 season.

The quarterback position is one that fans are surely to follow closely as the Utes will be working with two transfers, an incoming freshman and a redshirt freshman to start.

All of them will be practicing for the right to battle against Cam Rising, last year's season-opening starter, for the starter's role this season. With Rising out until at least the summer or fall camp after a shoulder injury and subsequent surgery, the position appears to be wide open.

“Really, the quarterback room is almost a complete rebuild,” Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham said. “Cam will be ready, hopefully, by July. That should make for some interesting competition in the fall.”

Baylor graduate transfer Charlie Brewer is listed atop the depth chart, followed by true freshman Peter Costelli who enrolled in school this past January. Noticeably missing is Texas transfer Ja'Quinden Jackson, who may not be fully healthy after tearing his ACL as a senior in high school in 2019.

Nov 28, 2020; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Charlie Brewer (5) rolls out against the Kansas State Wildcats during the first quarter at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The running back battle between returner Micah Bernard and transfers T.J. Pledger (Oklahoma) and Chris Curry (LSU) is expected to be a good one with each getting ample opportunity as to why they should be atop the depth chart some September.

Dec 19, 2020; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (3) runs the ball against Washington State Cougars defensive back Daniel Isom (3) and Washington State Cougars defensive back Derrick Langford (2) in the third quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Defensively, Utah will have to replace backup linebacker Sione Fotu and starting safety Nate Ritchie, both of whom are serving two-year missions with The Church of Latter Day Saints.

It appears that former safety and now starting linebacker Nephi Sewell will be staying at the linebacker position opposite Devin Lloyd. There were rumors he could move back to safety with Ritchie leaving an the Utes bringing in three linebackers from the incoming recruiting class.

Nov 21, 2020; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes linebacker Nephi Sewell (29) points to the sky as he runs into the end zone against the USC Trojans during the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium / Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

One of the other position battles to keep an eye out for is the center spot, which currently has Nick Ford in that role with Orlando Umana serving as his backup.

Umana is a former all-conference selection and the starter last season before an injury knocked him out and forced Ford into the starting role. Ford then played extremely well and now it appears he has the inside track to start.

The annual spring game is set for Saturday, April 17 at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Be sure to like us on social media for future coverage: Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka