Utah football reveals uniforms for Las Vegas Bowl

Wednesday's postseason matchup between Utah and Nebraska in the Las Vegas Bowl will give Utes fans one last look at several seniors — and probably a few soon-to-be transfers as well — in the crimson and white threads.

Utah has brought out a familiar yet unique look for the special occasion: the red throwback jerseys and matching pants, with a red helmet featuring the "feather and drum" logo on the side. It'll be the first time the Utes wear that specific helmet-jersey-pant combination this season, continuing a trend of different uniforms for each game.

Utah donned similar digs in its home opener against Cal Poly, though instead of the "drum and feather" helmet, the Utes suited up in their "interlocking U's" helmets for that 63-9 win over the Mustangs back in September.

The Utes' digs for the Las Vegas Bowl, which were revealed on social media Tuesday, also include a patch on the jersey with the bowl game's logo. The same patch will be on Nebraska's uniforms as well, though the Cornhuskers will likely wear white given the Utes will be suited up in red.

Devon Dampier and Byrd Ficklin helped unveil Utah's uniforms in a Vegas-themed video, featuring the quarterback combo going from their finest attire in a luxurious lounge, to being suited up in Utes gear on the strip.

Kickoff between Utah (10-2, 7-2 Big 12) and Nebraska (7-5, 4-5 Big Ten) from Allegiant Stadium is set for 1:30 p.m. MT on ESPN. The Utes look to snap their five-game losing steak in bowl games while clinching Morgan Scalley's first win as a head coach.

Scalley takes over for Kyle Whittingham, who recently agreed to a five-year contract to be the next Michigan head coach following 21 seasons at the helm of the Utes. Whittingham was slated to lead Utah into the Las Vegas Bowl, though the timing of his deal with Michigan made it so he could join the Wolverines as soon as possible. Instead of heading down to Las Vegas, Whittingham will be in Orlando on New Year's Eve for Michigan's postseason game against Texas in the Citrus Bowl (1 p.m. MT, ABC).

On the field, offensive tackles Spencer Fano and Caleb Lomu, as well as defensive end Logan Fano, have declared for the 2026 NFL Draft and as such, won't play in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Nebraska, meanwhile, will go toe-to-toe with Utah without star tailback Emmett Johnson. The Big Ten Running Back of the Year has also declared for the 2026 NFL Draft.

