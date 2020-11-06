Utah Football Season Opener CANCELED Due To COVID-19 cases

The wait goes on.

According to a statement released by its athletic department, Utah football has canceled its season opener against Arizona due to positive cases of COVID-19 within its program.

"Over the last 24 hours, the University of Utah Department of Athletics has been informed of a number of positive COVID-19 cases among student-athletes within the football program, which necessitates that Utah’s game versus the University of Arizona scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 7 be canceled," said a statement from the athletic department. "The decision was made following the Pac-12’s football game cancellation policy as Utah does not have the minimum number of scholarship student-athletes available for the game due to the positive cases and resulting isolation of additional football student-athletes under contact tracing protocols. The health and safety of our student-athletes and all associated with our program is our highest priority and we will continue to follow all applicable Pac-12 and local health policies and guidelines."

This is another major blow to the Pac-12 after the Cal-Washington game had to be canceled earlier this week due to a positive case and contact tracing within the offensive line group.

While the game will be declared a no contest, this signifies a much bigger issue with the Pac-12's schedule. Due to the nature of it, there are no weeks built into the seven-game schedule will that allow makeup games.

The scenario that's unfolded within the Utes program is different from the situation at Cal. The Golden Bears only had one positive test but due to contact tracing, didn't have enough players at one spot. For Utah, the statement says that there have been MULTIPLE positive cases.

But according to a Pac-12 source, the seventh week of the season isn't guaranteed for crossover games between the two divisions, and could still be used as a makeup date.

Many thought this was a major flaw when the schedule released, and it looks as if that's being proven correct.

“The cancellation of this game, following yesterday’s cancellation of Washington at Cal football game, is of course incredibly disappointing to our student-athletes and our fans. At the same time it is an indication that our health and safety protocols are working in identifying positive cases and contact tracing cases. While all of us want to see our football student-athletes on the field competing, our number one priority must continue to be the health and safety of all those connected to Pac-12 football programs,” read a statement from the Pac-12.

Utah is now hoping to begin its season on Friday when it travels to face UCLA. Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. MT from the Rose Bowl.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka