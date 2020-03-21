FB: Season ticket renewal extended

The sports world is completely upside down at the moment.

With no foreseeable future as too when college athletics — let alone professional sports — will return to action, the Utah athletic department understands the predicament this has put season ticket holders in.

As people deal with the outbreak of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, the economic struggles that people may endure during this time as businesses shut down has not been lost by the Utes' athletic department.

With that being said, the Utah athletic department announced on Tuesday, March 17 that they would be extending the deadline to renew Utah season tickets for football until May 13.

This deadline extension allows those who may not have the ability to renew right away due to their financial situation the opportunity to reassess in two months.

For any questions, fans can email tickets@huntsman.utah.edu or text (801) 581-8849.