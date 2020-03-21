AllUtes
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

FB: Season ticket renewal extended

Ryan Kostecka

The sports world is completely upside down at the moment.

With no foreseeable future as too when college athletics — let alone professional sports — will return to action, the Utah athletic department understands the predicament this has put season ticket holders in.

As people deal with the outbreak of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, the economic struggles that people may endure during this time as businesses shut down has not been lost by the Utes' athletic department.

With that being said, the Utah athletic department announced on Tuesday, March 17 that they would be extending the deadline to renew Utah season tickets for football until May 13. 

This deadline extension allows those who may not have the ability to renew right away due to their financial situation the opportunity to reassess in two months. 

For any questions, fans can email tickets@huntsman.utah.edu or text (801) 581-8849. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

FB Video: How Utah DC Morgan Scalley wants you to survive quarantine

According to Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley, there are four workouts you must do daily to survive the quarantine

Ryan Kostecka

MG Video: Update on Utah's men's golf team

Utah men's golf coach Garrett Clegg provides on update on his team and the status of the men's golf program as a whole

Ryan Kostecka

VB: Three Utes to represent Team USA

Dani Drews, Kenzie Koerber and Phoebe Grace were all selected to represent U.S. Volleyball after being chosen for multiple Collegiate National Teams

Ryan Kostecka

WBB: Brynna Maxwell shoots her way into the record books

Freshman Brynna Maxwell capped off her inaugural season by leading the Pac-12 in three-pointers made, while leading the Utes in scoring

Ryan Kostecka

A message from Utah AD Mark Harlan

With COVID-19 spreading throughout the country and world, Utah athletic director Mark Harlan has a message for all Utes fans

Ryan Kostecka

FB: Utah suspends spring practice

The final Utah sports domino fell on when the University announced that spring football practices would be canceled until further notice

Ryan Kostecka

Spring sports are over

Announced by the Pac-12 on Saturday afternoon, all spring sports have been canceled to help combat the spread of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus

Ryan Kostecka

Who's affected by Utah's suspension of sports?

Utah followed suit with the rest of the nation and suspended activities immediately, which leaves 14 sports not knowing what their futures hold

Ryan Kostecka

COVID-19 causes widespread panic; hurts Utah in sports

The NCAA announced the suspension of spring sports due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus

Ryan Kostecka

MBB Livestream: Utah vs. Oregon State – First round of Pac-12 Tournament

No. 9 Utah faces off with No. 8 Oregon State in the opening round of the Pac-12 Tournament

Ryan Kostecka