Utah football secures official visit with former pro basketball player
From Antonio Gates to Jimmy Graham, there are several examples of former college basketball players trading in their high-tops for a pair of football cleats.
However, it's not every day someone with professional experience transitions to college football.
That's the path Nathaniel Salmon is embarking on following a brief run in the National Basketball League.
The New Zealand native and ex-hooper has an open recruitment after being granted four years of eligibility by the NCAA last month, and Utah is among the group of schools interested in the 21-year-old prospect.
Salmon, who received an offer from the Utes in October, posted to X on Monday that he'll be in Salt Lake City for an official visit with Utah from Nov. 20-23, coinciding with the team's home game against Kansas State set for Nov. 22.
Though he doesn't have much experience playing American football, Salmon does have some idea of how Division I athletics work. In fact, his brother-in-law, Gavin Nawahine, was a walk-on with the Utah football team from 2020-2023. His sister, Shalae, played basketball at BYU from 2016-2020.
Based on his familiarity with the Utes and Cougars, as well as his religious affiliations, Salmon told Rivals recently that Utah and BYU would be his dream schools if he had any, though he's "open to anything and everything."
Salmon, born Feb. 12, 2004, began his transition to the gridiron in 2024, when the NFL International Player Pathway program recruited him while he was playing for the North Gold Coast Seahawks, a second-tier NBL team located in Coomera, Queensland, Australia.
A strong showing from Salmon during a pro day at Florida-based IMG Academy caught the attention of the Los Angeles Chargers, eventually earning him an invite to the team's training camp this past summer.
The International Player Pathway program allots NFL teams one roster spot for an international player, though the Chargers wound up passing on an opportunity to sign Salmon to a full-time roster spot.
It wasn't until Salmon was back home in New Zealand that he got the idea to try the NCAA route instead from a coach. All Salmon had to do was fill out a few forms for the governing body to grant him four years of eligibility.
Since being cleared by the NCAA in October, Salmon has received offers from Utah, Arizona State and Arizona, while several schools including BYU, Washington State, Texas A&M, Michigan and Clemson have expressed some interest, according to Rivals.
Salmon, who's set to visit the Sun Devils from Nov. 13-16, will likely attend his first college football game during his stay in Tempe, Arizona, as Arizona State hosts West Virginia in a Big 12 bout on Nov. 15. In fact, Salmon told Rivals he's never watched a college football game since the sport isn't televised in New Zealand.
Salmon also said to Rivals that he plans to go on visits throughout November and be at a college ready for spring ball in January.
Kyle Whittingham and company have had success in turning basketball players into capable tight end prospects, with former BYU and Baylor forward Caleb Lohner serving as the most recent example. Lohner played two seasons of college hoops with the Cougars and Bears before transitioning to football with the Utes in 2024, playing in 12 games and recording 4 catches for 54 yards in those appearances.
Lohner was selected by the Denver Broncos with the No. 241 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, though he was waived by the team in August.