Utah Football To Kickoff With Arizona State On Sunday

Ryan Kostecka

After having to miss its first two games of the 2020 college football season due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Utah program, the Pac-12 conference is doing everything it can to make sure the Utes plays football this weekend.

The conference announced on Sunday that the Utah-Arizona State game would be changed to Sunday — kickoff and broadcast is TBD. It is unknown when the conference will release the kickoff information.

The reason for the change is because the conference is doing everything it can to make sure the Sun Devils have enough time to recover from a COVID-19 outbreak within the program. 

Arizona State has had to cancel its previous two games (vs. Cal, @ Colorado) due to COVID-19 ravaging the team, where reports had the number of positive cases near 20 total. This included head coach Herm Edwards.

“I hope this message finds everyone safe and sound,” Edwards said in a statement on Monday. “Right now the world is presenting us with unique daily challenges. We must huddle up and deal with those challenges together. I would like to thank everyone from Sun Devil Nation, my colleagues from college and professional football, the media industry and my family and friends who have reached out since I announced I contracted COVID-19. Those messages meant a lot to me and helped me and my family get through this difficult time. I am forever grateful."

As of Tuesday morning, the game is moving ahead as planned but there is still serious doubt as to whether or not it gets played. If the game gets canceled, Utah's contingency plan is more than likely Washington — who had their game against Washington State canceled due to an outbreak within the Cougars program.

