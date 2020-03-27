FB Video: 2009 Highlights vs. Alabama

To some people, this is the game that cemented Utah's status as one of the premiere programs in the nation.

The Utes came down their mountaintop and slapped No. 4 Alabama 31-17 in the Sugar Bowl, finishing the season undefeated at 13-0 (the only undefeated team in the nation) and No. 2 in the BCS and AP Polls.

"I know where I'm voting us. I'm voting us No. 1. End of story," Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said back then. "I don't know why they wouldn't deserve that consideration. ... Somebody has to explain to me why they wouldn't. There is only one undefeated team in the United States of America right now in Division I football, and it's these guys right here."

Brian Johnson threw for 337 yards and three scores while Matt Asiata, who ended up having a successful career in the NFL, added a rushing score.

That game helped light the fire that would eventually bring Utah — and Colorado — to the Pac-12 in 2011.

Since then, including that season, Utah has reeled off 10 seasons with a winning record — five of which have come with at least 10 wins in a season.

Watch the highlights from the game that has defined Whittingham's career and helped put Utah on the map for good.