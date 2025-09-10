Utah football vs. Wyoming picks and predictions for Week 3 matchup
The Utah football team will wrap up its nonleague schedule on Saturday with a trip to Laramie, Wyoming, for an old-school Mountain West Conference showdown with the Cowboys.
Coming off a wire-to-wire victory over Cal Poly, the Utes are expected to keep their momentum rolling heading into Big 12 play.
Multiple outlets predict Utah to take care of business against Wyoming, with several sites forecasting a double-digit victory for the Utes over the Cowboys.
Here’s how the national media sees the matchup playing out:
Bleacher Report: Utah 34, Wyoming 10
Bleacher Report’s prediction for Saturday’s matchup forecasted the widest margin of score in comparison to the other picks from the several prognosticators on this list.
“An aside: I enjoy power-conference teams making a trip to non-power programs,” wrote Bleacher Report’s David Kenyon. “Laramie, for example, is truly a neat place to visit. I humbly request more of these matchups. Anyway, Utah's defense is a force.”
Dimers.com: Utah 36, Wyoming 13
After simulating the outcome of the Utes-Cowboys game over 10,000 times, Dimers.com’s model gives Utah a win probability of 95%, while Wyoming has a win probability of 5%.
ESPN SP+: Utah 34, Wyoming 14
ESPN's Bill Connelly released the Week 3 picks from SP+, a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measurement of college football efficiency. The Utes had a 90% of beating the Cowboys in the model's rendition of Week 3, with a projected margin of 20.4 points.
Fox Sports: Utah 26, Wyoming 6
With the help of Data Skrive, Fox Sports projected the Utes will cruise to their third consecutive victory while holding their third consecutive opponent to 10 or fewer points.
Sports Illustrated: Utah 25, Wyoming 10
Sports Illustrated senior writer Pat Forde noted the Utah-Wyoming matchup among the several Week 3 games that “could have long-lasting effects” on the season.
“Cowboys have allowed seven points this season and are fifth nationally in yards allowed per play,” Forde wrote. “But that bumps up against what has been a very productive Utes offense. Pokes will keep it competitive, but this is too big a step up in class.”