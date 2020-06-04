Utah gets commit from 2021 offensive lineman Kolinu’u Faaiu

Utah got some big news—literally—on Wednesday night when three-star offensive lineman Koli Faaiu announced his commitment to the Utes.

Faaiu, who is currently the No. 30 ranked offensive guard in the nation by 247 Sports, joins Arizona linebacker Trey Reynolds, Snow College defensive tackle Tevita Fotu (the brother of former Ute and current Arizona Cardinal Leki Fotu) and California quarterback Peter Costelli in Utah's four-person class thus far.

Out of North Creek High School in Bothell, Wash., Faaiu best projects at either guard or center at the collegiate level, where his strength and athleticism will be very much appreciated and allow him to thrive in pass protection and run blocking.

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 315-pounds, he already looks like a college football player and his Twitter feed is filled with his performances in the weight room.

He shows very good cognizant awareness of his protections and appears to understand the game well. He does good short-area burst and is surprisingly athletic and nimble for his size. As with most high school offensive linemen, he's able to overwhelm his opponents with sheer strength so his technique isn't up to par as of yet.

Once the Utah coaches get their hands on him and can refine/develop that technique and discipline, don't be surprised if Faaiu emerges as a starter at some point during his career.

Faaiu also held offers from Washington State, Colorado, Michigan State, Maryland and Kansas, among other non-Power 5 schools. Notably missing was hometown school Washington, which should add to Faaiu's play once he gets to Salt Lake City.

Moving forward with the 2021 class, the offensive guard position is not a huge need. Utah currently has seven freshman or sophomore interior linemen on scholarship—not to mention two more incoming freshmen in Alex Harrison and Solatoa Moeai who could see action in the interior.