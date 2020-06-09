AllUtes
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Utah gets commitment from 2021 defensive end Viliami Pouha

Ryan Kostecka

Utah has added its fifth recruit for the 2021 class when 3-star defensive end Viliami Pouha announced his commitment via Twitter on Monday night.

Pouha, who held offers from UNLV and Washington State as well, hails from Utah-power Bingham High School in South Jordan. He has long been considered a Utah lean prior to his commitment, especially since he's taken numerous trips to the campus.

But the biggest pull to attend Utah was the opportunity to not only follow in his father's footsteps, but to play for his dear old dad. 

Sione Pouha, who is currently Utah's defensive line coach, had a stellar career with the Utes before being drafted in the third round fo the 2005 draft by the New York Jets. He then played in the NFL until 2012, all with the Jets, before beginning his coaching career with Utah as a student-assistant coach in 2015.

While following in his father's footsteps to attend Utah, Viliami plays a different position that his nose tackle father. As a defensive end, Viliami displays good size for the spot at 6-foot-2, 230-pounds and already has a natural feel for the game that can't be taught.

Viliami has a lot of upside to his physical stature, as he's currently pretty slender throughout his frame, which allows him to thrive athletically. He can easily fill out physically, and with the correct weight should not lose any of that athleticism. 

You can tell he's been tutored by his father and the coaches at Bingham because ha already has an array of counter moves and pass-rushing skills against opposing offensive tackles. However, he isn't particularly great at any of them so refining that technique some more will be paramount to his success at the next level.

Viliami has no problem being physical at the line of scrimmage, and shows good awareness that if he isn't going to get into the backfield, to properly set the edge. He can also play with a hand in the ground or standing up, showing off his versatility — but he will have to chose one of the options to focus on more at the collegiate level.

Altogether, Viliami projects as somebody who will only get better as he gets older. Once he adds on the proper weight, look for his game to really take off when combining his natural skillset with his athleticism. 

I expect Viliami to find playing time early in his career before emerging as a starter during the latter half and potentially garnering All-Pac-12 accolades. 

At defensive end, the Utes are very young with junior Mika Tafua expected to have a major breakout season after shining as a sophomore last year — he'll be starting alone with senior Maxs Tupai. While there's a chance they're both gone after this next season, the backups this year are expected to be redshirt freshman Miki Suguturaga and a pair of incoming 4-star freshman Xavier Carlton and Van Fillinger.

Viliami is the fifth recruit of Utah's 2021 class, joining 4* quarterback Peter Costelli, 3* linebacker Trey Reynolds, 3* offensive lineman Kolinu'u Faaiu and 3* JC defensive tackle Tevita Fotu.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Current/former player react to Utah DC Morgan Scalley news

While the outlook has been mostly positive regarding the support for Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley, there are some who have been very outspoken about Scalley's character

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Utes 2021 Recruit Isaia Glass Highlights

Isaia Glass is a class of 2021 prospect, a big-time recruit who is high on the Utes. The 6'5'', 245-pound prospect is a three-star recruit and could potentially join HS teammate Trey Reynolds at the next level

Ryan Kostecka

Utah DC Morgan Scalley suspended after use of racial slur

In 2013, Utah's Morgan Scalley mistakenly texted a racial slur to a recruit — and he has now been suspended in his role as defensive coordinator pending the results of an investigation

Ryan Kostecka

Where does former Utah RB Zack Moss rank in fantasy football?

Former Utah star Zack Moss was the 10th running back chosen in the 2020 NFL draft — but where will he rank when it comes to fantasy points for rookie running backs?

Ryan Kostecka

Utah gets commit from 2021 offensive lineman Kolinu’u Faaiu

Kolinu'u Faaiu committed to Utah on Wednesday night, becoming the fourth commit of the 2021 class and first offensive lineman. Blessed with strength and athleticism, Faaiu could have a bright future on the field with the Utes.

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Athletics nearing return for "voluntary workouts"

June 15th can't come fast enough for Utah's athletes and their fans as that signifies the first day college athletes can resume training for the upcoming seasons amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

Ryan Kostecka

Utah showing support for George Floyd and #BLM

If people thought the COVID-19 pandemic was bad, they got a real taste of reality following the senseless murder of George Floyd, reigniting the #BlackLivesMatter movement

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Utes 2021 Recruit Isaac Vaha Highlights

Isaac Vaha is a class of 2021 prospect, a big-time recruit who is high on the Utes. The 6'7'', 230-pound prospect is a three-star recruit and has the potential to be a game-changer at the next level

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Utes 2021 Recruit Jeffrey Bassa Highlights

Jeffrey Bassa is a class of 2021 prospect, a big-time recruit who is high on the Utes. The 6'1'', 198-pound prospect is a three-star recruit and could potentially take Utah's defense to the next level

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Utes 2021 Recruit Cam'Ron Valdez Highlights

Cam'Ron Valdez is a class of 2021 prospect, a big-time recruit who is high on the Utes. The 5'10'', 187-pound prospect is a three-star running back and fits the perfect mold of former Utah ball-carriers

Ryan Kostecka