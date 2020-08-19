Utah high on the list for 2022 prospect Tevarua Tafiti out of Hawaii

The Hawaii-to-Utah pipeline is something that has blessed the Utah football program tremendously over the past two decades.

Over the last five recruiting cycles, Utah has signed at least one of the top-10 prospects from the great state of Hawaii each year, culminating in star players and role players who've helped Utah to back-to-back Pac-12 south division titles the past two seasons.

The Utes are looking to keep that pipeline alive with the upcoming 2022 recruiting class in Tevarua Tafiti, a four-star outside linebacker and the No. 1 recruit from the state.

Tafiti just released his top schools and sure enough, it comes as no surprise that the Utes made the list.

Coming from Punahou High School, Tafiti is high school teammates with Kahuna Kia, a class of 2021 three-star outside linebacker who's extremely high on the Utes. Kia and Tafiti are close so playing together could be a huge sell for Utah if they were to somehow land Kia in this class.

Right now, Utah has former Kamehameha Schools Maui defensive end Mika Tafua on the roster, arguably the best player from Hawaii on the roster. Tafua is set for a breakout season after learning from Bradlee Anae, the Utes' all-time career sacks leader, the past two years. He should find himself on multiple all-Pac-12 and possibly All-American lists before his career is over.

Utah is also high on the list for 2021 inside linebacker Mason Tufaga, a four-star recruit fro St. Louis High School. Landing two of the top five prospects from the 2021 class would go a long way into securing the top talent of the 2022 class, and would be a phenomenal starting point for the Utes who currently have zero commits in the 2022 class.

