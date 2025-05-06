Utah hosting 3-star offensive lineman recruit on official visit
As Kyle Whittingham and his Utah coaching staff continue to round out their 2025 roster via the transfer portal, they've maintained a steady pace along the high school recruiting trails.
The Utes will have an opportunity to position themselves for potentially their third commit from a three-star recruit in the class of 2026 this weekend, when they host Dominic Harris on an official visit.
Who is Dominic Harris?
Harris is a 6-foot-8, 335-pound offensive lineman who plays at Clark High School (Nevada). He's ranked by 247Sports as a three-star recruit and the No. 51 offensive lineman recruit in the class of 2026.
Harris has vaulted up recruiting rankings since participating in the Navy All-American Bowl combine in Texas this past January. He holds over 20 Division-I offers, notably from Auburn, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Clemson, Florida State, Missouri, Tennessee, Utah and Washington.
In addition to Utah, Harris has visits lined up this month with Auburn, Arizona, Arkansas and Washington. He's set to release his top five later this week, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Who else is in Utah's 2026 recruiting class?
So far, Utah's 2026 recruiting class features three-star tight end Colby Simpson and three-star edge rusher Preston Pitts. RJ Mosley, a 6-foot-4 wide receiver from Pittsburg High School (California), is set to visit the Utes during a very important recruiting weekend for Whittingham and company. In addition to Mosley, Utah will host three-stars Gavin Day, Mataalii Benjamin, Sean Morris, Perrion Williams and Jaden Vaughn on June 20, according to 247Sports.
Utah is also in the running to land three-star wide receiver recruit Ayson "Boogie" Theus. He's the No. 99-ranked wide receiver in the class of 2026, according to 247Sports Composite, and the No. 88-ranked recruit from Texas.