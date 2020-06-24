Utah in top-5 for 2021 RB prospect Ricky Parks

Over the past decade, the University of Utah has become known for either its strong defense or its power running game.

But what makes Utah's power running game so special is the fact that more often than not, it's come on the backs of three-star prospects, not big-time five-star guys who had their picks of anywhere in the country.

Three-star running back Ricky Parks could be Utah's next great running back, as the Gaither High School product is set to announce his commitment on Sunday, June 28.

Parks rushed for 1,251 yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior at Jesuit High School in Tampa — he's also ranked the No. 20 running back in the class in the 247sports composite. He recently transferred to Gaither, primarily because it would allow him to graduate early so he can enroll in his college choice in January.

According to 247sports, this is an expected two-team race between Utah and Iowa — but there are seven predictions in for Parks and all of them are pointing to Iowa.

If fans want a running back who looks like former stars Zack Moss, Joe Williams and Devontae Booker, they won't have to look much further than Parks.

This guy is an absolute tank of a running back who is going to lower his shoulder and deliver the boom. He needs to work on his hands out of the backfield and his pass-protection skills, but he has the physical traits to be successful.

Parks, who is close to gaining that 4th star on 247sports, is gaining steam on the recruiting trail after picking up an offer from Florida State in January — but most pundits have leaning towards Iowa as of now. However, he is high on Utah as well as those schools appear to be his top-two choices.

Utah's running back room is a little less crowded with the departure of Devonta’e Henry-Cole — which leaves expected junior starter Devin Brumfield and sophomore backup Jordan Wilmore, who drew raves in fall camp, as the two primary ball carriers.

The Utes only signed one running back in the 2020 class, 3-star Ty Jordan, who is versatile and could move into the slot. But based on his size and running style, Parks could immediately come in and give Utah a power-runner to begin with.