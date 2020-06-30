AllUtes
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Utah joining the Rocky Mountain conference in new re-alignment

Ryan Kostecka

A decade ago, the college sports landscape underwent a significant makeover — and with that saw Utah leave the land of the non-Power 5 conference and make it to the big time. 

But with the sports world ever-changing, Sports Illustrated writer Pat Forde thinks it's time for a change — and because we could all use something to talk about while the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc on us all.

Forde took on the ever-difficult task of realigning the entire college football landscape, citing current geographical complications as his primary reason for doing so. Also, the current landscape isn't necessarily a competitive one for all schools — although doing so would be nearly impossible. 

“If only this could be pitched to centralized leadership of college football that was interested in the good of the entire enterprise. But that doesn’t exist, and that’s another column for another day,” Forde wrote. “What college football would gain from this realignment: uniformity; conference championships that truly matter; increased access to a more lucrative playoff; a more level playing field for the little guys; renewed regional identity; cherished rivalries preserved, restored—and, in some cases, forced into permanent existence. The advantages are abundant.”

Before we delve into how this changes this for Utah, and ignites old school rivalries, here are a few things about the bigger picture.

  • The new proposed landscape would consist of 120 teams across 12 newly formed conferences. 
  • Big props go to North Dakota State, who is the only FCS team chosen to join the big boys. Condolences go out to UTEP, Texas State, UTSA, South Alabama, Louisiana-Monroe, Bowling Green, New Mexico State, San Jose State, Coastal Carolina, Troy and Liberty, all of whom will drop down to the FCS. (Reevaluation will be revisited every three years)
  • Each conference has been thought up with the intention to maximize proximity between schools, likewise reducing the amount of travel costs and demands on one another.
  • Within each new conference, there are between 4-8 programs from previous Power 5 conferences. There are also no independents, with BYU and Notre Dame joining conferences.
  • Each team will play a 12-game regular-season schedule, 11 against all conference teams and one non-conference game (no FCS opponents). The nonconference opponents will be decided a minimum of four years in advance before there is an opt-out to reschedule.
  • There will NO conference championship games.
  • One of the biggest positives is that, while there still will be a bowl season, there will be way fewer bowl games. 
conferenceoutlook
Pat Forde's new realigment

With all of that being said, Utah will now join the Rocky Mountain conference, along with former Pac-12 foes Arizona, Arizona State and Colorado. The conference looks very similar to the old Western Athletic Conference and Mountain West Conference — almost like a futuristic combination of them.

The new look Rocky Mountain conference will consist of...

  1. Air Force
  2. Arizona
  3. Arizona State
  4. Boise State
  5. BYU
  6. Colorado
  7. Colorado State
  8. New Mexico
  9. UNLV
  10. Utah
  11. Utah State
  12. Wyoming

Altogether, the 12 new conferences are: Deep South, Great Mideast, Great Midwest, Mid-American, Mid-Atlantic, Pac-12, Rocky Mountain, Southwest, Sun Belt and Yankee.

The new Pac-12 conference would keep mainstays Cal, Oregon, Oregon State, Stanford, UCLA, USC, Washington and Washington State, while bringing in Fresno State, Hawaii, Nevada and San Diego State.

While this scenario is highly unlikely, almost to the point of certainly not happening, it's wise to consider "never say never."

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Utah in top-5 for 2021 WR prospect Lonyatta "Junior" Alexander

As Utah's 2021 class begins to take shape, the Utes still have a big need at wide receiver and 4-star prospect Lonyatta "Junior" Alexander could be the one to solve that problem

Ryan Kostecka

Utah TE Brant Kuithe named preseason All-American by Pick Six Previews

After a strong finish to the end of the 2019 season, Utah tight end Brant Kuithe was recently named a fourth-team preseason All-American by Pick Six Previews

Ryan Kostecka

Utah MBB picks up JUCO transfer Jordan Kellier from Williston State

Utah filled one of its scholarships on Monday when JUCO transfer Jordan Kellier of Williston State announced his intention to join the Utes

Ryan Kostecka

Conference-only schedule becoming a possibility

With the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases throughout the nation, the Pac-12 is once again considering the idea of a conference-only college football season

Ryan Kostecka

Utah lands commitment from 2021 3-star RB Ricky Parks

Utah got its running back of the future when 3-star running Ricky Parks out of Tampa, Florida announced his commitment to the Utes on Sunday afternoon

Ryan Kostecka

Are voluntary workouts putting the upcoming college football season in jeopardy?

As COVID-19 cases continue to spike throughout the country, college football programs are seeing a number of their players test positive — putting the potential upcoming season in jeopardy

Ryan Kostecka

The QB's are back — but who takes the lead?

With Jake Bentley and Cam Rising back on campus and participating in voluntary workouts, Utah's starting QB battle is about to pick up some serious heat

Ryan Kostecka

Utah struggling in recruiting amongst Pac-12 teams

With the COVID-19 pandemic slowing down recruiting for most teams throughout the country, Utah currently checks in with the Pac-12's 10th best class, a far cry from last season

Ryan Kostecka

Former Utah signee Caleb Lohner officially heading to BYU

Caleb Lohner, the No. 2 prospect in the state of Utah, originally signed his national letter of intent with Utah before being released from it last week, has officially signed with hated-rival BYU

Ryan Kostecka

NCAA: Recruiting dead period extended

Announced on Thursday, the NCAA has extended the recruiting dead period all the way until August 31 in direct response to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases throughout the nation

Ryan Kostecka