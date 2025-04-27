Utah’s Junior Tafuna signs as a free agent with Houston Texans
Utah’s Junior Tafuna signed as a free agent with the Houston Texans on Sunday after being passed over in the NFL Draft.
The senior defensive tackle from Taylorsville had been projected to be selected in the seventh round or sign with a team as a priority free agent. According to his profile on NFL.com, he is projected as an average backup or special teamer.
He ranked 34th among defensive tackles at the Combine in production, 17th in athleticism and 36th in total score.
Tafuna was selected all-conference in each of his four seasons with the Utes, including All-Big 12 honorable mention by the coaches in 2024, when he was a team captain and played in 10 games with nine starts, making 31 tackles and recovering a fumble. He missed two games with a non-football injury.
After redshirting the 2020 season, he was named Pac-12 Conference Freshman Defensive Player of the Year in 2021, when he started 11 of 13 games and amassed 33 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. He was named second team All-Pac-12 in 2022, when he started all 14 games, and again in 2023 when he started 11 games.
Tafuna finished his career with 108 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss (52 yards), 7.5 sacks, two interceptions and three fumbles recovered.
At 6-foot-3 1/2, 308 pounds, his strengths include above-average upper-body power, the ability to attack down blocks to prevent the avalanche, and he is athletic in the box with the ability to range beyond it, according to an NFL talent evaluator.
The same evaluation listed his weaknesses as being on the small side for his position, which shows up on tape; could struggle to withstand power swaps with guards; and rarely hit the quarterback during his final two college seasons.
Overall, scouts believe that while Tafuna might not have all the traits and production teams look for from interior linemen, his athletic flashes could be enough to create intrigue. Scouts say he is gritty at the point of attack, fights to neutralize double-teams and down blocks, although he has a smaller margin for error. He’s athletic enough to move around well and change direction when he’s stunting and twisting, and chasing plays down the line.
Evaluators feel he is suited for early downs only and can develop his rush qualities, but overall, he has a limited ceiling.