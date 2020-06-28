Utah lands commitment from 2021 3-star RB Ricky Parks

BOOM!

Utah got its running back of the future when 3-star running Ricky Parks out of Tampa, Florida announced his commitment to the Utes on Sunday afternoon

This is a huge get for Utah for multiple reasons as Parks not only fills a massive need, the Utes were able to go into Florida and poach one of the top running back prospects in the nation.

Ricky Parks

*3-star, Running Back

*5-foot-10, 192-pounds

*Gaither HS — Tampa, FL

If fans want a running back who looks like former stars Zack Moss, Joe Williams and Devontae Booker, they won't have to look much further than Parks. Interestingly enough, Moss also hailed from Florida and Utah fans know exactly how successful his career turned out.

This guy is an absolute tank of a running back who is going to lower his shoulder and deliver the boom. He needs to work on his hands out of the backfield and his pass-protection skills, but he has the physical traits to be successful.

Parks, who is close to gaining that 4th star on 247sports, gained steam on the recruiting trail after picking up an offer from Florida State in January — but most pundits had him leaning towards Iowa. However, he was high on Utah as well as those schools appeared to be his top-two choices.

Parks ultimately chose Utah over Iowa, West Virginia, Florida State and Pittsburgh.

Right now, Parks checks in as a 3-star prospect on 247sports with an .8891 composite ranking. He's considered the No. 20 running back in the country and the No. 56 player from talent-rich Florida.

Utah's running back room is a little less crowded with the departure of Devonta’e Henry-Cole — which leaves expected junior starter Devin Brumfield and sophomore backup Jordan Wilmore, who drew raves in fall camp, as the two primary ball carriers.

The Utes only signed one running back in the 2020 class, 3-star Ty Jordan, who is versatile and could move into the slot. But based on his size and running style, Parks could immediately come in and give Utah a power-runner to begin with.

Parks is now Utah's sixth commit of the 2021 class. He's the first running back and third offensive player, joining 4-star QB Peter Costelli and 3-star offensive lineman Koli Faaiu. Rounding out Utah's class are 3-star linebacker Trey Reynolds, 3-star defensive end Viliami Pouha and JC-transfer Tevita Fotu.

Utah stills checks in at No. 10 in the Pac-12 and No. 84 overall in the country in terms of 2021 class rankings.