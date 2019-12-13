Utah lands grad transfer Jake Bentley from South Carolina

When Tyler Huntley walks off the football field on New Year's Eve at the Alamo Bowl, he will do so as arguably the greatest quarterback to wear a Utes jersey — although Alex Smith might have something to say about that.

Regardless, Huntley's illustrious career will come to an end and coach Kyle Whittingham and his staff will have to look towards the future.

Making Whittingham's decision more difficult in replacing Huntley — in a good way that is — will be the addition of Jake Bentley. Bentley announced his intention to transfer to Utah as a graduate transfer after his career at South Carolina has come to an end.

It's been an up-and-down career for Bentley in the rugged SEC, as he's compiled a 19-14 record as the Gamecocks starter, passing for 7,527 yards and 55 touchdowns with 32 interceptions.

He saw action right away as a freshman in 2016, earning seven starts before being named a co-captain the following season. His sophomore year saw South Carolina's most success, finishing 9-4 with a win over Michigan in the Outback Bowl, before the Gamecocks went 7-6 last season.

Aug 31, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (19) looks to pass during the fourth quarter against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

But his senior year didn't go as planned, as a foot injury derailed this past season in which freshman Ryan Hilinski took over the job and has done well.

Bentley is expected to join a crowded room for quarterbacks, with four of them expected to be on scholarship. To-be junior Jason Shelley is considered the front runner after seeing action last season and again this season in mop-up duty. To-be senior Drew Lisk and sophomore Texas transfer Cameron Rising are also expected to be in the mix.