utah
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Utah lands grad transfer Jake Bentley from South Carolina

Ryan Kostecka

When Tyler Huntley walks off the football field on New Year's Eve at the Alamo Bowl, he will do so as arguably the greatest quarterback to wear a Utes jersey — although Alex Smith might have something to say about that.

Regardless, Huntley's illustrious career will come to an end and coach Kyle Whittingham and his staff will have to look towards the future.

Making Whittingham's decision more difficult in replacing Huntley — in a good way that is — will be the addition of Jake Bentley. Bentley announced his intention to transfer to Utah as a graduate transfer after his career at South Carolina has come to an end.

It's been an up-and-down career for Bentley in the rugged SEC, as he's compiled a 19-14 record as the Gamecocks starter, passing for 7,527 yards and 55 touchdowns with 32 interceptions. 

He saw action right away as a freshman in 2016, earning seven starts before being named a co-captain the following season. His sophomore year saw South Carolina's most success, finishing 9-4 with a win over Michigan in the Outback Bowl, before the Gamecocks went 7-6 last season.

USATSI_13304993
Aug 31, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (19) looks to pass during the fourth quarter against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

But his senior year didn't go as planned, as a foot injury derailed this past season in which freshman Ryan Hilinski took over the job and has done well.

Bentley is expected to join a crowded room for quarterbacks, with four of them expected to be on scholarship. To-be junior Jason Shelley is considered the front runner after seeing action last season and again this season in mop-up duty. To-be senior Drew Lisk and sophomore Texas transfer Cameron Rising are also expected to be in the mix.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Meet The Newest Ute: Coveted Offensive Tackle Alex Harrison Jr Commits to Utah

Matt Solorio

Meet The Newest Ute: Coveted Offensive Tackle Alex Harrison Jr Commits to Utah. The athletic offensive tackle from Viewmont High in Bountiful, Utah is staying home for the winter, and the rest of his collegiate career.

Utah's Timmy Allen takes home Pac-12 player of the week honors

Ryan Kostecka

After a strong week in leading the Utes to a 2-0 record, Utah sophomore Timmy Allen was named the Pac-12 player of the week

Bradlee Anae wins Morris Trophy for top Pac-12 defensive lineman

Ryan Kostecka

As voted on by the Pac-12's offensive linemen, Utah defensive end Bradlee Anae was deemed the best of the conference's defensive linemen

Utah drops to No. 11 in latest CFP rankings

Ryan Kostecka

Friday night's big loss to No. 6 Oregon in the Pac-12 championship proves costly to the Utah Utes

No. 11 Utah to face Texas in the Alamo Bowl

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Utes barely miss out on New Year's Six bowl; travels to San Antonio for New Year's Eve game against Texas Longhorns

No. 5 Utah comes up short in Pac-12 championship game

Ryan Kostecka

The Utes fell 37-15 to No. 13 Oregon in the Pac-12 championship game; ending Utah's bid for the a CFP spot

Preview: No. 5 Utah vs. No. 13 Oregon

Ryan Kostecka

Showdown between Utes and Ducks have massive implications all around

Utah up to No. 5 in College Football Playoffs rankings

Ryan Kostecka

Oregon checks in at No. 13; setting up a top-15 showdown in the Pac-12 Championship

No. 6 Utah takes down Colorado 45-15 to win Pac-12 South division

Ryan Kostecka

Utes will face No. 14 Oregon in the Pac-12 championship game on Friday

Kuithe emerges as Huntley's favorite target... and might be the best TE in the Pac-12

Ryan Kostecka

Kuithe's emergence makes Utah nearly unstoppable on offense