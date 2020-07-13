Utah makes final 7 for 2021 in-state stud Isaac Vaha

It's no secret that Utah isn't one of the Pac-12's premier recruiting programs. Rather, head coach Kyle Whittingham and his staff do a tremendous job of developing three-star talent and turning those players into all-conference, all-American and future NFL draft picks.

But Whittingham and co. are now in the running for another big-time prospect, three-star athlete Isaac Vaha out of Pleasant Grove High School in Utah. He announced his top-7 schools on Sunday night — and sure enough the Utes made the cut.

Getting Vaha's commitment — who is currently ranked the No. 8 prospect in the state of Utah — would be a huge win for Whittingham as Vaha is the type of guy who could EXPLODE with another season of high school football.

It's very typical for Utah to get off to a slow start on the recruiting trail — but the month of June was extremely kind to the Utes.

Utah landed four commitments since the start of the month, highlighted by soon-to-be four-star running back Ricky Parks out of Florida. The addition of Parks to go along with three-star offensive lineman Koli Faaiu and three-star wide receiver Deamikkio Nathan gives Utah a very good starting point on offense when you throw in four-star quarterback Peter Costelli.

Defensively, Utah landed three-star defensive end Viliami Pouha early in June. He joins three-star linebacker Trey Reynolds and JUCO defensive tackle Tevita Fotu.

Now sitting at seven commits in the 2021 class, Utah is now ranked No. 9 in the Pac-12 class rankings, one spot higher than the Utes were to begin June.

ISAAC VAHA

*3-star, Athlete

*6-foot-7, 230-pounds

*Pleasant Grove High School — Pleasant Grove, UT

If anybody wants to talk about a player with potential, Vaha is a guy whose name has not only be mentioned, but talked about.

Blessed with incredible size, athleticism and grace, Vaha hasn't even begun to realize his potential in football considering he's been a basketball player for so long. He's extremely raw to the game of football but he's a natural born athlete and has proven to be a quick learner.

His basketball background makes Vaha and immediate redzone threat on the gridiron, and with more technique, experience and refining of the game, could make him thrive on the football field for the Utes.

Vaha is up to 19 offers thus far, but the Utes were his first and that's so far gone a long way in helping them stay relevant. Also, offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig has been reinenting the tight end position in Utah's offense, as evidenced by the emergence of Brant Kuithe last season.

There is also the possibility Vaha tries to dual-sport in both football and basketball.

As of right now, he is much more comfortable on the basketball court and shows good touch, strength and athleticism as a forward. If he was to focus solely on basketball, there's no doubt that he could play at the Power 5 level.

What Vaha ends up doing college is up for grabs, but my guess is that the school that's willing to give him a chance to shine on the field and the hardwood will better their chances at landing him.

Utah added one tight end in the 2020 recruiting class with 3* Connor O'Toole, so potential early playing time is there. But Vaha is seen as a project and could really take off as a junior and senior once he defines his abilities more.

