Utah Makes Final Four For Big Time 2021 Prospect Logan Fano

Ryan Kostecka

It may be the month of October, and the COVID-19 pandemic may be seriously hindering recruiting for most of the college football programs throughout the country. But for the University of Utah, head coach Kyle Whittingham and co. are off to a stellar start in recruiting compared to where they usually are this time of year.

Utah currently has the Pac-12's eighth-ranked recruiting class, receiving a boost when three-star tight end Isaac Vaha committed to the program two weeks ago.

Headlining Utah's 2021 recruiting class is quarterback Peter Costelli, one of the top-ranked passers in the country according SI All American's John Garcia.

Joining Costelli is one of the premier running backs in the country in soon-to-be four-star running back Ricky Parks out of Gaither High School in Tampa, Florida. The Utes the secured their first wide receiver commit of the 2021 class when Deamikkio Nathan, the playmaker out of South Grand Prairie High School in Grand Prairie, Texas, announced his commitment to the Utes on July 1.

All three players have been named SI All-American nominees.

But now with the offense starting to thrive, Utah must turn its attention to the other side of the ball. With three-star linebacker Trey Reynolds, another SI All-American nominee, already on board, the Utes are looking to add to its defensive line — especially if that recruit comes from within the state.

Enter Logan Fano, a four star defensive end from Timpview High School out of Spanish Fork.

Utah is now one step closer to securing Fano's services, as he just released his list of top four schools; Utah, BYU, Oklahoma and Washington.

Fano has long been considered a Utah lean, with four 247sports recruiting analysts all supremely confident Fano will choose the Utes in the end. 

At one time committed to BYU, Fano reopened his recruitment at the end of January, one week after he took a visit to Utah that featured multiple recruits and now-commits. Most think it's now a decision between Utah and Washington, with the Utes showing him the most love and the opportunity to play in front of family and friends most enticing.

One of Fano's closest friends and high school teammate Raider Damuni, a high-end three-star athlete, is currently committed to BYU — but there have been rumblings that he and Fano have talked about playing together.

The most logistical landing spot would be Utah if that was the case, and securing Fano's commitment could go a long way into flipping Damuni's.

EOmMrQ0VUAAoyKE
Logan Fano, Utah Utes 2021 prospect

Here's a complete breakdown by SI All-American director of recruiting John Garcia Jr. regarding what Fano can do at the next level...

Prospect: Logan Fano
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 220 pounds
Position: Outside Linebacker
School: Provo (Utah) Timpview
Schools of Interest: Washington, Utah, BYU, Virginia, Oklahoma, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Nebraska.
Projected Position: Outside Linebacker or Defensive End

Frame: Long with lean muscle from top to bottom. Narrow frame despite adequate height. Room to add mass throughout.

Athleticism: Excellent lateral quickness; fluid when turning and going full speed. Changes direction like a player much smaller than his actual size. Twitchy. Quick leaping ability. Solid power.

Instincts: When dropping or blitzing, reads the quarterback’s eyes as well as any linebacker in the country. Uses his hands to disengage from blockers and defend passes. Stays low when tackling.

Polish: Fano utilizes proper angles when dropping into coverage. Knows how to disengage from an offensive tackle/tight end by using his hands and lateral quickness. Adept at deflecting passes. Very good first-step burst to rush the passer.

Bottom Line: Fano provides a widespread skill set. He rushes the passer well, has good range in coverage, and can track down players with his speed. Overall, his athleticism, instincts and zest for the game make Fano a possible college linebacker or defensive end.

Football

