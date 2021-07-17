Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballOther SportsSI.com
Search

Utah Makes Final Four For Highly-Touted In-State Prospect

After making a very conscious effort to do a better job of keeping the top prospects from Utah in-state, Kyle Whittingham and co. have made the final four for Corner Canyon wide receiver Cody Hagen
Author:
Publish date:

Traditionally Utah has not been a powerhouse when it comes to recruiting, usually sitting somewhere in that 4-7 range when it comes to Pac-12 conference standings.

Where most of the big-name programs — Oregon, USC, Washington and UCLA — make a lot of their splashes early on in the process, the Utes elect to play the long game. Taking the longer approach allows head coach Kyle Whittingham and co. the ability to truly develop relationships with recruits that go beyond the field of play.

While this approach may not be the best fit for all the programs, it's without a doubt the best fit for Utah. Even without top tier recruiting classes, Whittingham and his staff have thrived when it comes to player development.

Dec 12, 2020; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham in the first quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field.

Despite thriving in player development, Whittingham and his staff have wanted to do a better job of recruiting within the state of Utah.

Over the past four recruiting cycles, Utah has yet to sign the top prospect in within the state. Three times the No. 1 recruit within the state has chosen Oregon (Penei Sewell, 2018; Noah Sewell, 2020; Kinglsey Saumataia, 2021) while Puka Nacua went to Washington in 2019.

Utah appeared to take a step forward in 2020 when they signed four of the top five in-state prospects. But that was undone last season when Oregon landed three of the top four from the state.

The Utes are now making another strong push for the 2022 class, already securing the commitment of the state's No. 4 prospect Aisea Moa (Weber) and being the clear-cut leader for Lander Barton (Brighton), the state's No. 2 prospect.

Utah can add one more name to its list as Corner Canyon wide receiver Cody Hagen announced a top four schools of Utah, BYU, Stanford and USC. 

As of right now, it will be difficult for Utah to land the four-star prospect. 

Stanford is seen as the proverbial favorite while USC has already secured the commitment from Hagen's high school quarterback Devin Brown (top prospect in Utah). BYU already has a commitment from Hagen's high school teammate Micah Wilson.

Listed at 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, Hagen finished the 2020 season with over 1,100 yards receiving. He's also shined this summer, most recently at a 7-on-7 tournament where he was clearly the best athlete out on the field.

Here's a breakdown of Hagen's performance from Casey Lundquist, publisher of BYU's Sports Illustrated website.

"BYU has had Cody Hagen at the top of their board ever since they offered him in April of 2020... Hagen was simply the best skill player in attendance on Saturday. Between his 10.5 speed, his reliable hands, and his crisp routes, he was impossible to defend. Hagen is currently a three-star recruit according to 247Sports. I would be very surprised if he is not elevated to four-star status by the end of this recruiting cycle."

img_1855

Be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:
Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka

Nov 2, 2019; Seattle, WA, USA; Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham claps during the second quarter against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium
Football

Utah Makes Final Four For Highly-Touted In-State Prospect

July 15, 2021; Tokyo; Japan; A view of Olympic Stadium ahead of the Tokyo Summer Olympics. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
Other Sports

Utah To Be Well Represented At Summer Olympics In Tokyo

E4VtLOmVIAEfve1
Football

Utah Stays On Hot On The Recruiting Trail With Two New Additions

Dec 5, 2020; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Preparation for the game was underway prior to the Utah Utes plying the Oregon State Beavers at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

Utah Athletics To Host Open House For Ken Garff Performance Zone

Aug 29, 2019; Provo, UT, USA; Utah Utes defensive end Mika Tafua (42) reacts to a sack on Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Zach Wilson (1) in the second quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium.
Football

Utah Football Kickoff Times Announced For Four Games This Fall

10435236
Football

Utah Football Ahead Of Schedule When It Comes To 2022 Recruiting Class

Nov 30, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham celebrates after a third quarter touchdown against the Colorado Buffaloes at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

Utah's Kyle Whittingham Ranked Among Best Coaches In The Country

Feb 13, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Utah Utes forward Riley Battin (21) makes a three point basket over Stanford Cardinal forward Oscar da Silva (13) during the second half at Maples Pavilion.
Basketball

Runnin' Utes Officially Heading To Florida For 'Sunshine Slam'