SI.com
AllUtes
HomeOther SportsBasketballFootball
Search

Utah players and coaches with mixed emotions over canceled fall season

Ryan Kostecka

Following the Pac-12 CEO meeting on Tuesday afternoon, conference officials decided that there would be no fall sports season for 2020 — and that there will no athletics of any kind taking place before Jan. 1, 2021.

“The health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes and all those connected to Pac-12 sports has been our number one priority since the start of this current crisis,” Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott said in a statement. “Our student-athletes, fans, staff and all those who love college sports would like to have seen the season played this calendar year as originally planned, and we know how disappointing this is.”

This effects all of Utah's fall sports; football, women's soccer, volleyball and cross country/track and field as well as men's and women's basketball.

It's safe to say that Utah's athletes didn't take kindly to the announcement that there would be no fall season — or that it may be pushed back to the spring.

Leading the charge regarding their feelings and emotions were two leaders in the football locker room; quarterback Jake Bentley and offensive lineman Nick Ford.

Bentley, who is arguably affected more than any player on the Utes, took the high road when finding out about the news.

Meanwhile, Ford was clearly unhappy with the decision, not only taking to Twitter to voice his displeasure but spoke on with KSL radio about his strong admiration for the Utah medical personnel and his dislike for Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott.

"I have no respect for Larry Scott. ... I personally I don't think he truly wanted to give us the time of day," Ford said during the broadcast.

Devin Brumfield and Jordan Wilmore are two running backs locked in a tough battle for the right to replace Utah's all-time rusher in Zack Moss. Both players were unhappy regarding the cancellation of their upcoming season and made it known.

Beth Launiere, Utah's volleyball coach, also took to Twitter to release a statement on behalf of the program. She expressed disappointment at the decision but reiterated how important the safety and health of her players were.

Women's soccer coach Rich Manning expressed admiration for the Utah athletic department for keeping the players and coach safe during this trying time and can't wait to get back out on the field.

Utah track and field/cross country Kyle Kepler was also disappointed in the news but said that his team will continue to train and practice for whatever comes next for the Utes.

Finally, Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham released a statement following the breaking news...

“We’ve known for some time that this was a possibility, however, it is still disappointing news for our program, our fans and especially for our student-athletes,” Whittingham said. “We respect the guidance of the Pac-12 Medical Advisory Committee and the decision made today by the Pac-12 CEO group, and we will continue to put our focus on our player’s academics and their development. Our No. 1 priority is always the well-being of our players, and their health and safety come first.”

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Utah QB Jake Bentley named to Johnny Unitas preseason award watch list

In just under two years, Utah transfer quarterback Jake Bentley has thrown the ball 30 times in a college football game — but that hasn't stopped the preseason accolades from rolling in

Ryan Kostecka

Utah OL Nick Ford settles the score with Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott

Nick Ford, a starting offensive lineman for the Utes and the outspoken leader of the team regarding the #WeAreUnited movement, spoke with Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott to regarding their differences

Ryan Kostecka

#WeAreUnited not pleased with Pac-12's decision to end fall sports

The Pac-12 believes it's doing what's best for its college athletes when it canceled the fall sports season on Tuesday — but the Pac-12's #WeAreUnited group expressed their displeasure over the decision

Ryan Kostecka

Myocarditis; The real issue at heart regarding college football

With the upcoming college football season on the verge of being canceled this fall, the real issue at heart is one with the heart — myocarditis and the longterm effects following COVID-19

Ryan Kostecka

Former Ute Kyle Kuzma proving his worth in the NBA bubble

If the Los Angeles Lakers are going to make a run at the NBA title, Kyle Kuzma is going to have to emerge as a trusted component of their attack — and he proved on Monday that he's ready for the bright lights

Ryan Kostecka

Utah players in support of the #WeWantToPlay movement

With the upcoming college football season in serious jeopardy, multiple Utah football players have taken to social media to show support of the #WeWantToPlay movement hoping to save the season

Ryan Kostecka

Following CEO meeting Tuesday, Pac-12 cancels fall sports

Following the Pac-12 CEO meeting on Tuesday afternoon, conference officials decided that there would be no fall sports season for 2020 with an earliest start date of sports coming in Jan. 2021

Ryan Kostecka

Reports: Pac-12 CEO's to meet Tuesday night, discuss 2020 future

Tuesday night is a big one in the history of the conference as its 12 presidents or chancellors are scheduled to meet and discuss the future of the 2020 college football season

Ryan Kostecka

How Pac-12's #WeAreUnited came to be college football's #WeWantToPlay

College football players across the Power 5 announced Sunday they hope to create a College Football Players Association as conferences are still trying to decide if they can hold a season amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Ryan Kostecka

Reports: Big Ten cancels 2020 college football season; Pac-12 to possibly follow suit

According to a report by the Detroit Free Press, the Big Ten voted 12-2 today on favor of cancelling the 2020 college football season — becoming the first Power 5 conference to shut it down

Ryan Kostecka