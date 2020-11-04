Utah Releases Depth Chart: Defensive Breakdown

After months of waiting and speculation, game week has finally arrived for Utah.

The Utes will begin the 2020 college football season this Saturday when it hosts Arizona. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. MST from Rice-Eccles Stadium and will be broadcasted on ESPN2.

As per the usual, head coach Kyle Whittingham and his staff released their depth chart at the start of the week.

Here's a breakdown of the defense and what to watch for...

Utah Football Depth Chart — Week 1

1.) DEFENSIVE LINE

DE1: Mika Tafua, JR; Maxs Tupai, SR

DE2: Blake Kuithe, SO; Van Fillinger, FR

DT1: Hauati Pututau, SR; Viane Moala, SR

DT2: Tennessee Pututau, FR; Miki Suguturaga, RS-FR

By far the most experienced group on the defensive side of the ball comes in the trenches as Tafua returns as a starter. He possesses all-Pac-12 potential and seems to be the next great Ute defensive lineman. Tupai, while not a starter for much of his career, has logged serious game time and have the experience and talent to make a difference. After losing starting seniors from last season, the entire is once again led by two seniors in Hauati and Moala, two players with in-game experience.

Aug 29, 2019; Provo, UT, USA; Utah Utes defensive end Mika Tafua (42) reacts to a sack on Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Zach Wilson (1) in the second quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The backups are young with three freshmen — and that doesn't include four-star recruit Xavier Carlton, who will see action this season according to Whittingham. He also has repeatedly mentioned Kuithe as having a monster fall camp and really asserting himself as somebody who will make a difference.

Breakdown is that while this unit is the oldest and most experienced, it has very capable and talented backups behind them.

2.) LINEBACKERS

LB1: Devin Lloyd, JR; Nephi Sewell, JR

LB2: Sione Fotu, FR; Andrew Mata'afa, SO

Lloyd returns as an all-Pac-12 member and is clearly the leader of the defense. His communication and play will be absolutely vital for a young Utah squad moving forward and growing.

After putting on 15-20 pounds in the offseason and switching positions, it appears it was worth it in the end for Sewell. He has been named Utah's starter at Rover Linebacker, taking over for departed senior Francis Bernard. Sewell and Lloyd make up arguably the most athletic linebacking core in the Pac-12. According to Whittingham, Sewell has had a great camp and embraced the position change, throwing himself into the finer points of the spot.

Aug 29, 2019; Provo, UT, USA; Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Zach Wilson (1) fumbles the snap on a two-point conversion attempt against Utah Utes linebacker Devin Lloyd (20) in the fourth quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Fotu has drawn a lot of comparisons to the recently departed Bernard and has really earned his spot among the two deep. Mata'afa really challenged for that other starting spot in fall camp with Sewell, but will still see action on the field this seaosn.

3.) SECONDARY

S1: Vonte Davis, SR; Nate Ritchie, FR

S2: Zemaiah Vaughn, FR; Kamo'i Latu; FR

CB1: JaTravis Broughton, SO; Clark Phillips III, FR

CB2: Faybian Marks, FR; Caine Savage, FR

N1: Malone Mataele, SO

N2: Clark Phillips III, FR

Entering this season, it was already known how thin Utah would be in the secondary considering they lost all five starters to the NFL this past season. The only true returner was R.J. Hubert, played a consistent role for the Utes all season long when giving Julian Blackmon or Terrell Burgess a breather.

Shockingly though, Hubert was not listed as a starter for Utah's season opener — he wasn't even listed on the depth chart. And according to head coach Kyle Whittingham, it appears that Hubert is not fully healed from an undisclosed injury suffered in last season's Pac-12 championship game.

Utah safety R.J. Hubert (10) goes through Fall camp alongside starting linebacker Devin Lloyd. Courtesy of Utah Athletics

“He’s coming off that serious injury that he had in the championship game,” Kyle Whittingham said at his weekly press conference. “He’s not himself yet. He’s still a little bit off the pace. R.J. is a fine football player and a guy that when he’s right, definitely a guy that is going to help us. But right now, he’s just trying to get back to where he was prior to the injury and it’s been a long hard road for him. But he’s still with us. It’s kind of like Britain Covey covered last year, very similar situation, other than R.J. is probably further behind than Britain was when he tried to come back. So that being the case, we’ve had to move past him for the time being. But I’ve got a lot of optimism that at some point down the road, he’ll get back to where he was prior to the injury and be able to start to help us.”

Ritchie will now start alongside Davis at safety while Vaughn and Latu will serve as backups.

Vonte Davis, who is the only starter in the secondary who is an upper classmen, will be relied upon greatly to bring stability to a very young unit. Courtesy of Utah Athletics

The cornerbacks were dealt a blow when Bronson Boyd elected to leave the program and enter the NCAA Transfer Portal following the release of the depth chart. According to Whittingham, he believes it was because Boyd is looking to go somewhere with more playing time.

Unfortunately for Boyd, Phillips has lived up to his billing as the top prospect to ever sign with Utah as he's not only the starting right cornerback, he's serving as backup to Mataele at nickel.

