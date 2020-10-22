Utah Running Back TJ Green Leaves Program, Enters Transfer Portal

With the graduation of Zack Moss to the NFL, there were Utah three running backs entering the 2020 college football season looking to replace as Moss as the Utes' bell cow.

While there are still three running backs left in that competition, one of them has been replaced by another. In TJ Green's place has emerged true freshman Ty Jordan, a player who's drawn absolute raves in fall camp thus far.

Appearing to fall to fifth on the depth chart, Green has elected to transfer from Utah after receiving his degree. He will have two seasons of eligibility left.

Green had fallen to fifth on the depth chart, behind Devin Brumfield, Jordan Wilmore and Jordan, all of whom are battling for the starting spot. Micah Bernard had jumped Green as well after having a really good fall camp thus far.

It hasn't been the career green envisioned himself when he elected to attend Utah as a three-star recruit out of Chandler, Arizona. After redshirting his freshman season, Green saw action sparingly in 2018. He then suffered an injury early last season and never regained his full potential.

It's tough luck for Green as he's dynamic in space at 5-foot-11, 209 pounds. He was finally healthy entering this past spring and showed some flashes of excellence during those three practices before the COVID-19 pandemic shut things down.

During his time at Utah, Green was credited with 39 carries for 258 yards and one touchdown — which fittingly came against Arizona in Tucson in 2019.

