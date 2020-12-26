FootballBasketballOther Sports
Report: Utah Star RB Ty Jordan Has Passed Away

Confirmed by the University of Utah, star freshman running back Ty Jordan passed away early Saturday morning. Details are still emerging and the story will be updated as more information comes to light
Utah star running back Ty Jordan passed away early Saturday morning, the University of Utah official Twitter account posted hours after reports first began to surface

Dec 19, 2020; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes running back Ty Jordan (22) runs the ball against Washington State Cougars defensive back Hunter Escorcia (31) in the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

“Words cannot express the devastation and heartache that our team is feeling right now upon learning of the tragic death of our teammate and brother, Ty Jordan," Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham said per a release. "Ty’s personality and smile were infectious and he made a huge impact on our program in the short time he was with us. He leaves an indelible mark on each of us and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. From the bottom of our hearts, all of us in the Utah Football Family want to say we love you Ty and may you rest in peace.”

The heartbreaking news comes just days after Jordan concluded his freshman season, where he emerged as the lead running back. 

He earned Pac-12 Freshman of the Year honors after he finished the season with 597 rushing yards on 83 carries with six touchdowns, an average of 119.4 rushing yards per game that ranked ninth in the country and No. 1 among freshman.

Dec 19, 2020; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes running back Ty Jordan (22) runs in for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Washington State Cougars at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Once finally taking over the starting role, Jordan averaged 156 yards rushing and two touchdowns per game in leading the Utes to victories over Oregon State, then-No. 21 Colorado and Washington State. That number rushing would've ranked third in the nation and second in the Pac-12.

In just a shortened season with an ever shorter preparation and build up, Jordan showed why he was the next in line to be one of Utah's great running backs. More than that though, he showed why is he was recruited to Utah as his personality and smile always shone brightest.

"We are deeply saddened and shocked to learn of Ty Jordan’s passing early this morning and our thoughts and prayers are with those who loved him dearly, including the young men in our football program," Utah athletic director Mark Harlan said in a press release. :Our priority is on supporting his family and the student-athletes, coaches and staff in our football program who are so deeply hurting right now. Coach Whittingham and I are working closely to provide support and resources for our Utah Football family in this extremely difficult time.”

Nov 28, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Utah Utes running back Ty Jordan (22) rushes against Washington Huskies linebacker Jackson Sirmon (43) and linebacker Sav'ell Smalls (17) during the first quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium.
