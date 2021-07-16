Utah Stays On Hot On The Recruiting Trail With Two New Additions

It's been a glorious 24 hours for the Utah football program as Kyle Whittingham and co. secured the commitments of two new recruits; explosive wide receiver Adarrius Harshaw from Georgia and safety Jefrey Ugo from Texas

Traditionally Utah has not been a powerhouse when it comes to recruiting, usually sitting somewhere in that 4-7 range when it comes to Pac-12 conference standings.

Where most of the big-name programs — Oregon, USC, Washington and UCLA — make a lot of their splashes early on in the process, the Utes elect to play the long game. Taking the longer approach allows head coach Kyle Whittingham and co. the ability to truly develop relationships with recruits that go beyond the field of play.

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

While this approach may not be the best fit for all the programs, it's without a doubt the best fit for Utah.

Even without top tier recruiting classes, Whittingham and his staff have thrived when it comes to player development.

Two seasons ago, the Utes had seven players drafted — and of those seven, only cornerback Jaylon Johnson was seen as a legit NFL candidate when he arrived onto campus. Over a six-year period from 2015-2020, Utah has had 26 players drafted.

But with the COVID-19 pandemic essentially shutting down recruiting last season, the Utes spent that time developing relationships with players and setting themselves up for what should be a very good 2022 class.

Utah can now add two more commitments to the 2022 classes, adding explosive wide receiver Adarrius Harshaw from Georgia and safety Jefrey Ugo from Texas.

Here's a breakdown of each player and how they best fit for the Utes.

Adarrius Harshaw

Position: Wide Receiver

Size: 5-foot-10, 155-pounds

High School: Cherokee HS / Canton, Georgia

Rankings: 3* by 247sports / 3* by Rivals

It's clear that Whittingham and new wide receiver coach Chad Bumphis are trying to get the Utes more athletic at the position — and Harshaw fills that role. An explosive and twitchy athlete, Harshaw has the potential to blossom into somebody extremely dangerous for the Utes down the road.

Harshaw is a threat anytime he touches the ball anywhere on the field. What make shim unique is that he can go from 0-to-60 in a matter of steps, but makes it look so smooth and fluid that defensive backs have a tough time tracking and running with him.

He's a solid route runner and does a good job catching the ball with his hands, but where he excels is with his toughness and tenacity. He's no afraid to go across the middle or take a big hit.

Overall though, he needs to refine his technique in a lot of different ways if he wants to excel at the next level. And most importantly he's going to need to find a way to continue t put on weight without losing that explosiveness.

Jeffrey Ugo

Position: Safety

Size: 6-foot-1, 180-pounds

High School: Georgia Ranch HS / Richmond, Texas

Rankings: 3* by 247sports / 3* by Rivals

Ugo is your prototypical Utah commit — a player who isn't seen as a premiere recruit but could very well end up playing in the league in four years.

A lot of credit has to go to defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley, who identified Ugo early on in the process of somebody capable of thriving at the next level. While other Power 5 programs are sure to continue to recruit and offer Ugo, the relationship he made with Scalley and his official visit should see him staying a UTe throughout the process.

A big, physical presence who thrives as an in-the-box safety, Ugo already looks very the part while still having his senior season to play. He has the frame that should allow him to mature and put on good weight while still maintaining his athleticism and power.

There are some issues that will need to be addressed this upcoming season and when he arrives in Salt Lake City, and primarily in his coverage skills. He's such a physical presence that he lacks the coverage ability to run successfully with tight ends and play in the backend of the defense. However, Scalley doesn't see that as much of an issue as it's something that can be taught.

Overall, Ugo may be on the lower end of the recruits for Utah when it comes to rankings but he's definitely not someone who should be slept on. If he continues to mature and fine-tunes his skills, look for him to be a factor at Rice-Eccles.

Be sure to like us on social media for future coverage: Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka