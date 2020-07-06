AllUtes
Utah still going hard after 2021 in-state prospect Kingsley Suamataia

Ryan Kostecka

Kingsley Suamataia is a mountain of a man at 6-foot-6 and 305 pounds. 

So it would make sense that it would take a mountain of recruiting letters to hopefully persuade Suamataia to attend a certain college — or at least that's what Utah is hoping for.

It's no secret that the Utes have lost out on some big time recruits from the state, and they're hoping that Suamatatia isn't next in line to leave for a rival school in the Pac-12. That's why last week, the Utes mailed FIFTY letter to Suamataia, each one giving him a reason as to why Utah was his best college choice.

It's a bold strategy because as of right now, it's mostly a two-team battle for Suamataia's services — and Utah isn't one of them. 

According to 247sports, Suamataia is considered a massive Oregon lean, which ironically is where both Penei and Noah Sewell attend, both of whom were the top prospects in the state of Utah the past couple of seasons before leaving for the Pacific Northwest. The other team high on his list is Georgia.

According to 247sports analyst Blair Angulo, Suamataia has a...

Strong frame with broad shoulders and long arms. Stout lower half and high-upside build without bad weight. Nimble offensive tackle with mobility. Agile and athletic out of his stance. Sets a strong base and quick to react to counter moves. Blocks through the whistle. Can easily off-set speed rush to the outside. Does well to knock back defenders at point of attack. Could continue to improve toughness and maintaining leverage in run-block game. Potential multi-year starter, All-Conference type performer and future NFL Draft Day selection.

D28R8AnUgAEVNgs

Suamataia is the top prospect in the state of Utah in all of the recruiting services — and possesses massive potential at the collegiate level. 

The good news for Utah is that Suamataia is in no rush to make his college decision, giving Utah some time to make up ground on the Ducks and Georgia — and the 50 letters is a pretty good starting point.

