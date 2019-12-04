Utah up to No. 5 in College Football Playoffs rankings

With one week to go before the final College Football Playoff rankings come out, Utah has got to like where it's sitting. The Utes have moved up one spot and now check in as the No. 5 team in the nation — sitting one spot ahead Oklahoma and two spots ahead of Baylor, widely consider Utah's top two competitors for the fourth and final playoff spot.

Alabama's shocking loss to No. 11 Auburn dropped the Crimson Tide down to No. 12, making room for others to move up.

Checking in at No. 1 is Ohio State, a big-time winner over Michigan, who fell to No. 14, this past weekend. No. 2 LSU and No. 3 Clemson round out the top-3 while Georgia is still holding on to the No. 4 spot.

LSU and Georgia meet this weekend in the SEC Championship game, which Utah fans will definitely have their eyes on. A win by the Tigers knocks Georgia out of the final playoff spot, while a win by the Bulldogs not only secures its spot in the top-4, but probably keeps Utah on the outside looking in as LSU is still expected to be in the top-4.

Ohio State is more than likely in the top-4 regardless of its outcome on Saturday against No. 8 Wisconsin in the Big-10 championship game.

Oklahoma and Baylor will face off in the Big-12 championship game this weekend, with the loser being eliminated from contention and the winner trying to pass Utah and Georgia.

Clemson faces No. 23 Virginia in the ACC Championship.

Good news for Utah is that it'll be facing No. 13 Oregon in the Pac-12 championship game on Friday — with a win giving the Utes their lone top-25 victory of the season.