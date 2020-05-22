Utah Utes 2021 Commit Trey Reynolds Highlights

Ask and you shall receive.

After entering the day with just two recruits committed in the 2021 class, Utah picked up its first defensive recruit from high school when three-star linebacker Trey Reynolds announced his commitment on Friday afternoon.

The 6'2'', 235-pound recruit hails from Queen Creek High School in Arizona, and is the No. 7 ranked prospect from the state and No. 16 inside linebacker in the country.

Reynolds, who held 22 offers, joins Utah's three-person class with four-star quarterback Peter Costelli and junior college defensive lineman Tevita Fotu. Although it's a slow start for the Utes on the 2021 class, they are coming off their best class in program history so the momentum is still there.

"We feel really good about this class," Whittingham said after the singing of the 2020 class. "Our net has been cast fairly wide now and we have guys from all over the country. More than anything though, we are now able to stand toe-to-toe and win some of these battles with high profile schools. If you look at our recruits and their offers, we are beating some really good schools - schools we couldn't even be in the conversation with six or seven years ago."

TREY REYNOLDS

*3-star, Inside Linebacker

*6-foot-2, 235-pounds

*Queen Creek HS — Queen Creek, AZ

Pulling Reynolds from Arizona is a massive get for the Utes, who are looking to reload on defense after being expected to get hard in the two years prior to Reynolds showing up on campus. It's also a win in getting him from the likes of Pac-12 foes Oregon and Washington, showing that Utah is a place to be.

The more you watch Reynolds' game, the more you'll fall in love with his old-school approach to the game. The kid just loves to play hard and hit people — and with his size already, is capable of stepping in and playing right away. He's also a lot more athletic than given credit for as he can play in coverage as well, and his three-star ranking is actually a little low for where he projects in the college ranks.

This is a massive get for the Utes and are looking at maybe adding another prospect or two in the class. Utah only signed one ILB recruit from the 2020 class in 3-star Sione Fotu — and with expected 2020 starters Devin Lloyd and Sione Lund draft eligible following the upcoming season, there is room for playing time early on for Reynolds.